Falcons' Nathan Carter Credits Robinson, Allgeier for 53-Man Roster Spot
The 2025 draft class for the Atlanta Falcons may become one of the best in recent memory for the franchise.
Both first-round edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are expected to make significant contributions to the Falcons defense. Plus, third-round safety Xavier Watts and fourth-round defensive back Billy Bowman will each start in Week 1.
The team's final rookie draft pick, offensive tackle Jack Nelson, could be involved in the team's competition at right tackle.
But a sixth rookie made Atlanta's initial 53-man roster Tuesday -- undrafted running back Nathan Carter. The former Michigan State and Connecticut running back will add depth to the running back room and perhaps contribute as a returner on special teams.
While speaking to reporters during his first media session after making the team's roster, Carter credited the other Falcons running backs for helping him make the cut.
"From rookie minicamp to OTAs, [I tried] not really focusing on making the roster. Instead, what can I do to put myself in position to have a spot on this team, to have a role," Carter told reporters. "That was kind of my mindset coming in. I'm just going to come in and grind and learn off of the older guys.
"For me to be in position that I am right now, it's great. It's a testament, number one, the coaching that I've had, with coach Petry. It's a testament to the guys, Bijan and Tyler, really pushing me and me being able to learn off those guys.
"I wouldn't be in position where I am right now without those guys really, really helping me and pushing me along the way."
Undrafted Rookie Nathan Carter Praises Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier After Making Falcons Roster
Carter didn't get a whole lot of hype during draft season. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projected him to be a priority free agent, which is what he became after going undrafted.
Before the draft, Zierlein also called Carter a "candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad."
It turned out to be the former for Carter to begin the 2025 campaign. He is one of four running backs on the Falcons and will provide depth behind Robinson, Allgeier and Carlos Washington Jr.
Carter began his college career at Connecticut, where he rushed for 578 yards as a freshman in 2021. After the 2022 campaign, he transferred to Michigan State. In the Big Ten, he was set to face more competition both in his own backfield and against opponents.
But as the saying goes, competition breeds excellence. Carter rushed for 798 yards in his first season with the Spartans.
Carter wasn't "competing" with Robinson and Allgeier over this summer. Carter is a distant No. 4 running back on the Falcons depth chart.
But the undrafted rookie argued the two talented running backs clearly had a positive impact on his development.
"Seeing how they work, seeing how they practice. Seeing the little things like how they pass protect, things like that," Carter said. "I try to take notes of all the little things and add that to my game."
Carter added that he will aim to take advantage of his time with Robinson and Allgeier for as long as he is with the team.
Carter will have to continue working hard to stay on the Atlanta roster. But it sounds as though he's already built a lasting relationship with his fellow Falcons running backs, who had nothing but congratulatory messages for him after he made the roster.
"We just have a great room. It starts with Coach Petry and it trickles down to us. Our brotherhood and who we are of pushing each other every day and truly loving each other."