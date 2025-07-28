How Important is Blue Adams for MSU Recruiting?
The Michigan State Spartans have some of the best staff members when it comes to recruiting players from all over the place. Their overall objective is far more than recruiting inside the state of Michigan as they look to bring in the best recruits from all over.
The Spartans have some great recruiting tactics that helps them land many of the best recruits that they have been targeting at a plethora of different positions, as many of their top targets have already committed to them, and they are only targeting a few players that remain on committed at this time in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
One group they have recruited excessively well is the secondary as they have landed many different safety commits in many different cornerback commits. This is what makes the Spartans so special when it comes to recruiting players in the secondary, as they have a secondary coach who is very active in the recruiting scene.
Blue Adams is one of the better secondary coaches in the nation as he is not only great on Saturdays or practice, but in the recruiting scene as well. He plays a big part in a lot of the different steps throughout the recruiting process, including offering many different prospects in the future classes like the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes, but also pulling in players from the 2026 recruiting class.
They have landed many of their top targets in the secondary group as they have landed players that are worth noting, who could be early playtime contenders. TJ Umenyiora is one of the players that Michigan State has landed in the secondary, and he has one of the top players in the state of Georgia with plenty of potential to be an outstanding cornerback at the next level. He attends Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia.
KJ Deriso is another player that the Spartans landed, as they kept the trend of players inside of Georgia. He is also one of the top defensive players in Georgia and has plenty of potential to bring some high-level energy to the next level.
There are many different players to talk about who has already committed in the secondary and it’s worth noting that this would all be impossible without coach Adams.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.