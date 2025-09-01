MSU Opponent Scouting: Boston College Defense
The Michigan State Spartans did not have their best game on Friday night, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Jonathan Smith’s Spartans put together three impressive scoring drives against Western Michigan, but the team did not move the ball well at all in the second half, failing to score a point offensively.
The Spartans will face a Boston College defense that will give them many more problems than the Broncos did, so the offense must be better next week.
What are the Spartans going to see on the defensive side of the ball against the Eagles? Let’s break that down.
The Boston College defense
Tim Lewis’ defense was solid last season, and his group kept that going against Fordham this past weekend, only allowing 10 points and recording three sacks and an interception.
The Eagles have always been aggressive and flown to the football, and that should be the case again this season.
While Boston College lost elite talent like edge rusher Donovan Ezeirauku, who was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles still have experienced talent on that side of the ball.
That includes senior linebacker Daveon Crouch, who is sure to give MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles problems. Crouch had a pick-six against Fordham last week and was the team’s leading tackler.
Carter Davis picked off Chiles in last year’s matchup that saw the Spartan QB struggle with turnovers, and he will continue to be a problem if the Spartans let him be one. He is only a sophomore, but he is a leader on this Eagles defense.
MSU lost last year’s game against BC because of several self-inflicted mistakes, but BC’s defense also proved to be a problem. That cannot be the case again if the Spartans want to get revenge on their home field.
BC will look to force more turnovers against MSU next Saturday, but the Spartans cannot allow that to be the case. The Eagles will try to dictate the game’s pace with their defense, but the Spartans must take control if they try to do that.
MSU will face a tough test against a Boston College team that wants to beat the Spartans for a second consecutive season. Smith should not allow that to happen if the team wants to make a bowl game.
