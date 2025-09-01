MSU Opponent Scouting: Boston College Offense
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to win their second consecutive game at home against the Boston College Eagles next Saturday night.
MSU scraped by Western Michigan on Friday, while BC took care of business of Fordham. The contrast between these two teams’ games may have Spartan fans worried about the impending matchup.
However, the Spartans often perform better in Week 2 than in Week 1, and Jonathan Smith’s team may want revenge for last year’s loss on the road against this same Eagles team. Will MSU turn things around and get revenge?
The Eagles looked good on the offensive side of the ball last weekend against Fordham, although their offense will face a tougher test against a Spartan defense looking to prove itself.
What will the Spartans see when they face the BC offense? Let’s break down that side of the ball for MSU’s next opponent.
Boston College's offense
Bill O’Brien is BC’s coach, and he has had extensive experience in the NFL, especially with the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time.
O’Brien has helped revamp the Eagles' offense, and that unit scored 66 points against the Fordham Rams last week. That may worry Spartan fans about what O’Brien’s offense may bring to the table next week.
MSU saw Thomas Castellanos at quarterback last season, but he transferred to Florida State, so O’Brien and the Eagles needed a new QB. They found that in Dylan Lonergan, who had an excellent performance on Saturday.
BC lost lots of talent on offense, including offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo and Castellanos, among many others. MSU lost a close game on the road last season, so things may line up better for them to pull off a victory.
Running back Turbo Richard had a solid performance against MSU last season, rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown. The Spartans will want to shut him down if they want to win the game and get revenge against the Eagles.
Lewis Bond is back for BC this season, and he has established himself as the team’s top receiver. He caught 11 passes for 138 yards last week, and he is capable of doing damage to the Spartans if they are not careful.
BC has a talented offense at all levels, so MSU must prepare for a tough group that will be well-coached. Can the Spartans pull it off?
