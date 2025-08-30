WATCH: MSU's Tullis, Frazier, Kelly on Win Over WMU
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's offense left some things on the table in the Spartans' 23-6 win over Western Michigan on Friday, but there were certainly some positives.
For one, the run game looked much improved. The effort was led by sophomore running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis. Each scored a touchdown, while Frazier led the rush effort with 103 yards on the ground.
The pass game could have been better, but senior wide receiver Omari Kelly stepped up, finishing wiht 75 yards on five receptions.
The Spartans' three offensive leaders on the night addressed the media following the victory.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media after the win.
Below is a transcript of Smith's opening statement:
Jonathan Smith
Smith: "I'll start (with) kind of what I told the team. Proud of the team, finding a way to win a game. Obviously, kind of tale of two halves offensively. Defensively, throughout the night, the effort they played with. Shoutout to Ryan Eckley, that punt unit. Jack (Wills) making his first start as a snapper, that was effective play out of our punt group there. But obviously, (there are) the things you want to play more consistently with.
"I do think defensively, that was a pretty good effort and was helped by our crowd. I thought our crowd was great tonight -- energy, student section packed. I mean, it was a great atmosphere and always appreciate Spartan Nation supporting us like that.
"And now, you got to move forward. We'll take a deep look at this tape. There will be a ton to improve on and learn from. And then, this is the first game where you got your game film out there. So, offense, defense, special teams -- the next opponent, they're going to take a deep look at it, and so, we got to find the flaws and clean some things up.
"But overall, you found a way to win the game and now look to work and improve on it."
