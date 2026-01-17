Running Back Set to Return to Spartans in 2026

The Michigan State football staff has been busy adding to its roster and retaining some of the players left over from Jonathan Smith's tenure over the last few weeks. While the new staff might not consider everyone from the previous staff worth keeping, another Spartan announced his intention to return to East Lansing for next season.



That was running back Zion Gist, the second running back to declare his return to the team publicly, joining teammate Brandon Tullis. However, the unique twist here is that the announcement was technically made by his business team.



MSU RB Zion Gist’s advisers posted this on Instagram about half an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/Z1RfHzJwTC — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) January 16, 2026

Gist's Story



Gist came to MSU as part of the 2025 recruiting class after a standout high school career in Illinois. A three-star recruit and the No. 60 player in the state, he was a bit of a late addition to the class, decommitting from Western Michigan and committing to Michigan State in late November 2024, right before the first signing day. Gist also had offers from Marshall and Kent State but jumped at the chance to play in the Big Ten.



The 5-foot-11, 205-lb running back got an early jump on his collegiate career, enrolling at MSU last January and joining the Spartans for spring practices. He earned recognition as a scout team player during the course of the first season but did not see any game action, meaning he will be a redshirt freshman and have four years of eligibility remaining.



What he does with it is entirely up to him and the coaching staff.



Running Back Room



Spartan fans know that running back has been a crucial position for the team over the years, and the program has produced many great ones at the pro and college levels. However, the production has not been up to the level we'd become accustomed to, and there was a need for rejuvenation.



Some of the decreased production has been due to offensive line play, but the running back room became very thin once the season ended. Elijah Tau-Toliver finished his eligibility, and leading rusher Makhi Frazier decided to hit the transfer portal, seemingly garnering interest from elite programs across the country.



That left the Spartans with work to do, and Pat Fitzgerald went on the attack. Michigan State rapidly replenished its running back room with three transfer commits during a great opening run to the portal window.



The room now consists of UConn transfer Cam Edwards, former Conference USA Freshman of the Year Marvis Parrish, Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson, junior Brandon Tullis, redshirt freshmen Darrin Jones Jr. and Jace Clarizio, and Gist. Clarizio has not publicly announced a return or departure from the program.



Suddenly, there's much competition to carry the rock for the Spartans this fall.