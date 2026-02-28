MSU Making Push For Talented 2027 SMU Lineman Commit

While new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald hasn’t had the chance to prove himself on the field yet, he’s already proving himself off the field, as he and his staff have been finding a lot of success in the 2027 recruiting cycle as of late.

Over the past few weeks, the Spartans have made significant progress with several of their top 2027 targets, including a three-star defensive lineman and an SMU commit, who’s scheduled to take an official visit (OV) to Michigan State in the near future.

3-Star SMU Lineman Commit Schedules Michigan State Official Visit

Throughout the 2027 cycle, Michigan State has been pursuing Amari Vickerson, a three-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas. The previous Spartans staff offered him in January 2025, and the new staff has been building a relationship with him this offseason.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Despite Michigan State’s efforts to land Vickerson, he ultimately committed to SMU last month. However, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman recently reported that the young defensive lineman has scheduled an OV with the Spartans from June 19-21, keeping the program’s hopes of landing him alive.

Vickerson is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with the Spartans this spring, joining players like four-star EDGE Myles Smith and three-star linebacker Zykee Scott.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The reason Vickerson is still interested in Michigan State despite his commitment to SMU is likely that his father, Kevin Vickerson, played defensive lineman for the Spartans from 2001 to 2004.

Given his father’s ties to the program, Michigan State is uniquely positioned in Vickerson’s recruitment. While it will be a challenge for Fitzgerald and company to flip the Cy Ranch star from SMU, getting him on campus in East Lansing will undoubtedly improve the Spartans’ chances of doing so.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald has prioritized the trenches throughout the 2027 cycle, and Vickerson would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 479 overall player nationally, the No. 56 defensive lineman, and the No. 67 prospect in the state of Texas.

Outside of his OV with Michigan State, Vickerson is only scheduled to visit SMU this offseason. With a strong visit, the Spartans could put themselves in a position to flip the three-star defensive lineman from the Mustangs.

While it’s likely that Vickerson will ultimately remain loyal to SMU, it’s clear the Spartans have at least put themselves in a position to compete for one of the nation’s top defensive linemen.



Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's recruitment of Vickerson when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW