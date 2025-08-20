Will This MSU Freshman DL Have a Role?
The Michigan State Spartans are expecting big things from their defensive line this season.
Head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa have experienced and talented players they will lean on up front. The Spartans must improve at stopping the run and creating interior pressure.
Alex VanSumeren returns as a starter, while Florida State transfer Grady Kelly has emerged as a leader and will likely take a starting job. MSU is deep behind those two, including players like Ben Roberts, Mikeshun Beeler and Jalen Satchell.
Freshman Derrick Simmons has stood out in fall camp, and it would not be surprising to see him earn a role this season. But is there another freshman defensive lineman we aren’t considering who could earn a role?
The outlook for Cal Thrush
Cal Thrush, a former three-star out of Columbus, OH, has been impressing the staff as he goes through his first season as a college football player. Smith even called him out by name as a player who has progressed nicely.
Thrush had offers from Cincinnati and Air Force coming out of Upper Arlington High School but chose to play for the Spartans in June of 2024. He was part of a hot stretch of recruiting for Smith, who landed several key players that month.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 247 pounds, giving him solid size for a defensive end in his freshman season. He has the build of a player who can eventually bulk up and play inside, which would likely be the key for Thrush to earn playing time.
Will Thrush have a role as a freshman? Not likely, as there are too many experienced players in front of him to break through.
However, he has already impressed the staff in just a few short months, so it is not unreasonable to think he will have a role eventually.
Stranger things have happened, so it would not be surprising to see Thrush earn some reps if he has developed physically enough to see the field. Would that be on the interior or as a rush-end?
Thrush was not one of the higher-rated players in Smith’s 2024 class, but he can carry a chip on his shoulder and prove he belongs at this level. Will he be a contributor in the future?
