Jonathan Smith Gives Progress Update on MSU Freshmen
The Michigan State Spartans have an exciting group of incoming freshmen for the 2025 season.
Jonathan Smith’s class did not blow anyone away with star power, but his staff found under-the-radar talent they feel they can develop into positive contributors for this team down the line.
The 2025 class is now on campus and has been preparing for its first collegiate season. The staff has always spoken highly of this group, and they are impressed with how they have attacked each day.
Smith spoke to the media on Monday and gave an update on where this freshman group is at.
“I do like our group of freshmen,” Smith said. “We said in there – I think Derrick Simmons before, Derrick is going to be really good. Cal (Thrush), the physical brand of ball, we like his future over the next couple of years. I mentioned Jayden (Savoury), even some of these O-linemen. I mean, this thing ain’t easy at O-Line that was just starting out, but (Antonio Johnson) has had some good reps, Drew (Nichols), so, we like the group.”
The freshmen breakdown
Defensive lineman Cal Thrush is not a name that has been brought up too many times since the start of fall camp, so it is encouraging that he has developed nicely. Thrush is a three-star from Columbus, OH.
The staff has sung Simmons’ praises nonstop since he has arrived on campus, and it is beginning to feel like he will play a big part for this team sooner rather than later. The four-star defensive tackle from Frankenmuth, Mich., was the crown jewel of the 2025 class.
While the tight end room is stacked, seeing more of Jayden Savoury as the season progresses would not be surprising. The Spartans have multiple contributors who will be ahead of him to begin the year, but Savoury could work his way into a depth role.
The most encouraging thing Smith said about the freshmen was his pleasure with how the offensive line has progressed. He singled out Antonio Johnson and Drew Nichols as players who have had nice reps.
MSU needs better offensive line play this season, or else it will not accomplish any of its goals on that side of the ball. Could those freshmen be unexpected answers?
Smith’s progress update on the freshmen was encouraging, and now we will see if any of it translates on the field on Saturdays.
