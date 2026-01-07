MSU Football Lands Intriguing, All-Around Athlete from Portal

This addition has the chance to add some real wrinkles to Michigan State's offense.

MSU has reportedly landed Ferris State transfer Carson Gulker , who visited East Lansing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even though he is coming from the Division II level, Gulker has a shot to be an interesting piece of the Spartans' offense. He has one year of eligibility.

The Grand Valley State football team hosted Ferris State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Allendale. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

What makes Gulker an interesting addition is that it is not wise to confine him to one position. The Zeeland, Mich. native can throw the ball, run the ball, and catch the ball. The best player to compare him to is Taysom Hill, a do-it-all guy for the New Orleans Saints.

This is the fourth commitment for Michigan State that has gone public. The running total of known commitments is now 14, but the real total is a bit higher, going off of Pat Fitzgerald's X activity.

More on Gulker

The Grand Valley State football team hosted Ferris State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Allendale. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

Again, do not dismiss this addition because Gulker is from Division II. On3 has him ranked 363rd overall in the transfer portal and as the top-ranked "athlete." He was a legitimate weapon for the national title-winning Bulldogs.

Through the air, Gulker has thrown for 1,591 yards with 16 passing touchdowns to four interceptions during his career. On the ground, he has 2,228 yards and 50 touchdowns. As a receiver, he had 34 catches, 548 yards, and seven touchdowns (all of that was this year).

Michigan State was not the only big program that wanted Gulker. The Spartans had some home-field advantage, but Gulker reportedly had a visit set up with LSU and Lane Kiffin that appears to now be off with his commitment.

According to Gulker's X account, he also had offers from Texas Tech, Duke, SMU, and West Virginia.

Transfer Portal Tracker

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. Carson Gulker | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

Incoming Transfers (14) -

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Louisiana Tech DB Michael Richard (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Iowa State CB Tre Bell (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - UCF QB Cam Fancher (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - South Carolina OL Nick Sharpe (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - Charlotte K Liam Boyd (2 years remaining); Jan. 7 - North Dakota State OL Trent Fraley (1 year remaining); Jan. 7 - UConn RB Cam Edwards (1 year remaining); Jan. 7 - Miami DB Charles Brantley (1 year remaining); Jan. 7 - Ferris State ATH Carson Gulker (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (43) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - LS Jack Wills (3 years remaining); Jan. 5 - OL Rustin Young (3 years remaining)

Ferris State's Carson Gulker looks to the end zone for an open target Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at GVSU. | Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on this latest portal addition when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW