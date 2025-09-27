Top Prospect Chad Willis Breaks Down Michigan State Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans have been targeting players from all over the place in the 2027 class. The prospect that the Spartans have been targeting heavily is Chad Willis.
Willis caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail everything fans need to know.
Chad Willis Talks Michigan State Recruitment
- "Michigan State is doing really well in my recruitment. They have been showing me a lot of love and making me feel like a priority. Every interaction I have had with them has been positive, and the hospitality they show stands out. It feels genuine, and that makes a big difference when I am thinking about where I could see myself playing in the future," the Michigan State Spartans target stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State Spartans thoughts at this time.
He then went into detail to talk about which coach she talks to the most out of the staff, as there are multiple different coaches who are willing to talk to him, but one Coach stands out in this current moment.
- "I talk to Malik Gill the most. Our conversations are always good. He is straightforward, supportive, and he really takes the time to connect with me. It does not feel like just football talk, he makes sure to build a relationship, and I respect that a lot."
Next he would go into detail about his plans to visit the Michigan State Spartans.
- "As of right now, I do not have a set visit lined up, but I was able to make it to the game against Western Michigan. That experience gave me a better feel for the program."
Is there any schools that are starting to stand out in his recruitment at this time.
- "Right now, no one school is really standing out above the rest. I am still taking the process day by day and trying to keep an open mind. I want to make sure I look at everything the right way before I say one school is pulling ahead of another."
He then would leave off with a message about what he wants to continue to see from this Michigan State staff.
- "There is nothing specific I feel they need to improve on they are already doing a great job building a relationship with me and showing consistent interest as long as they keep that up they will continue to be in a good position in my recruitment."
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.