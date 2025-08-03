Does Michigan State Have a 2027 QB1?
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking to land recruits in many different classes, including the 2027 class, as they await their first commitment in the class, just months removed from Khalil Terry de-committing from the Spartans and moving on from the program.
One of the positions that they will have to land in the 2027 recruiting class is the quarterback position. This is a position that I would say every program needs to land every class. While two can be overkill, going without one is a red flag as a whole.
Luckily for the Spartans, they have already landed their 2026 QB, as their QB has been committed since February, and confirmed to Michigan State Spartans On SI that he was locking it down. That player is Kayd Coffman.
They now await their 2027 QB commit, but do they have a No. 1 priority at the position?
Yes, they do. That player is Sevier County High School (Tennessee) football star QB Cooper Newman. Newman holds offers from many different schools, including the North Carolina Tar Heels, but the Spartans seem to be a possible frontrunner. He has already visited the Spartans in the past and has also spent time looking at a possible return visit. Newman is the priority not only at the position but in the class as a whole.
He detailed many important things about his recruitment in a past exclusive with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"Michigan State has been a school that I have been hearing from a lot as of recently," Newman said. "They have been showing a lot of interest in me, and that means a lot to me knowing I’m wanted there."
He also has detailed that he will be visiting, which indicates that the Spartans are absolutely in a good spot in this recruitment. Has the date been set?
"They have invited me up to come see a game," he said. "I haven’t come up with a date yet on when I will be going, but I will definitely be up there at some point."
While he is in the 2027 recruiting class and the decision for him inches closer, he is still hopeful he can check all of his boxes before a big decision.
"I’m just gonna let things play out for me as far as recruiting goes," he said. "I’m going to enjoy the process and then whenever I feel it's right, I will make the decision on where I’ll be going."
