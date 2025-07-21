EXCLUSIVE: 2027 QB Talks MSU, Latest Updates
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting the class of 2027, which is one of the priorities for the Spartans at this time.
They have been looking into many different positions, including the class of 2027 QB position group, which they have already started to circle some prospects. One of the prospects that they have been targeting for the position is Cooper Newman, a very talented player from the state of Tennessee. He attends Sevier County High School and is a reigning state champion.
Newman has been one of the fastest growing prospects in the class at the position and recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss his latest recruiting updates and more.
"Michigan State has been a school that I have been hearing from a lot as of recently," Newman said. "They have been showing a lot of interest in me, and that stands big to me knowing I’m wanted there."
The prospect discussed which coach he has been talking to the most on the staff.
"I’ve heard from their recruiting department and some other people with the staff, but the coach I’ve heard from the most is Coach (Jon) Boyer," Newman said. "I connect with him through messages, and we have also been on the phone multiple times as well."
Newman is planning to visit, but when will that be?
"They have invited me up to come see a game," he said. "I haven’t come up with a date yet on when I will be going, but I will definitely be up there at some point."
Newman has talked with a number of programs, including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who aren't far from his high school.
"I’ve been in contact with different schools," he said. "Georgia Tech and Northwestern have been in contact a lot as of recently, along with some others."
Newman provided a future outlook on how things are about to go from here on out.
"I’m just gonna let things play out for me as far as recruiting goes," he said. "I’m going to enjoy the process and then whenever I feel it's right, I will make the decision on where I’ll be going."
