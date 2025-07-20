MSU Target Kesean Bowman Looking for Family Bragging Rights
The Michigan State Spartans have been targeting players in a plethora of different classes and states. One of the states that they have been targeting players in the nation. This includes one of their top targets in the 2027 class at the wide receiver position.
That player is Kesean Bowman from the state of Tennessee. He is one of the better players in the state of Tennessee and currently sits as a five-star, ranked the 23rd player in the class, according to 247Sports Composite.
The Spartans are one of the better programs in the 2027 recruiting class, and a guy like Bowman is one of the many talented prospects in the class who has entertained the Spartans. Speaking of entertainment, the Michigan State wide receiver target will have the chance to get a laugh over his uncle. Before we get to that, let's discuss his family.
Bowman has three uncles who played college ball, as he is the nephew of Adarius Bowman, who played at Oklahoma State, Mike Bowman, who played at Alabama, and Devin Bowman, who played at Georgia. The Bowman family name runs deep, but the youngest Bowman is going to get one of the best chances to get a laugh over his uncle Adarius in the regular season.
He will be playing against his uncle's team as his uncle (Adarius) is the wide receiver coach at Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, one of the best high school teams in Tennessee. Bowman and his team will have the chance to play the Baylor Red Raiders at their home stadium, with the chance to win their first game over the Red Raiders in a very long time. The Eagles have gotten close to beating the Red Raiders in the past, including some games where former five-star QB George Macintyre was the signal-caller.
The Bowman family will have an interesting Thanksgiving, to say the least, as two of the top teams in the state will be playing against each other, with the Bowman name looking for bragging rights.
The Spartans will continue to push for the youngest wide receiver prospect in the family, as the five-star will finish as one of the top players in the class, and if he pulls the trigger on the Spartans, he will be the top commit in the class.
