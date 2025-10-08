MSU LB Darius Snow Talks Big Plays He Made at Nebraska
EAST LANSING --- Despite the 38-27 loss to Nebraska last Saturday, Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow was able to make two big plays.
Both happened during the third quarter. After the Cornhuskers got the ball to start the second half, they faced a fourth-and-3 and decided to fake the punt. Snow tackled the ball carrier one yard short of the first down to get MSU the ball. Later on, he sacked Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola for a six-yard loss.
On Wednesday, Snow broke down what he saw on the fake punt and also brought up that the sack on Raiola was the first of his six-year college career. A video of his press conference can be found below.
Watch Darius Snow here:
A partial transcript of his press conference has also been provided.
Transcript
Q: I just want to ask about the noon game (against UCLA). You're someone who likes to weigh in on those, uh, questionable kickoff times. So you get a noon game, a homecoming game, your first noon game at home in almost two years.
SNOW: It's all jokes at the end of the day. At the end of the day, it's an opportunity to play football, but we like to get out there and play. We practice in the morning too, so the earlier the better for me.
Q: How'd you read that fake punt?
SNOW: How did I read it?
REPORTER: Yeah.
SNOW: He just snapped it to the up back. You have to see the ball kicked, and my job on that --- we were actually running a block. We were trying to run a block. And as I took a step, I saw that the up back had the ball, so it was just go play football. They didn't block me, which was kind of, you would have thought they would have blocked the guy off the ball. But, I mean, just make the play.
Q: How do you use your veteran, OG, "unc" status to help guys move through this kind of experience? You've seen things, you've experienced things, probably more than others. When you get, like, a two-week skid, how do you use your experience to help?
SNOW: It's always about moving on to the next once the game's over. And I was saying it to some of the guys. I was talking to Malik (Spencer) and Skeeze (Armorion Smith in the locker room after the game. He's like, look, we dropped two. The last one really hurt because we had an opportunity to win it. At the end of the day, it's about learning from it. Because we practice on Sundays. Monday's our off day.
