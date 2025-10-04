MSU Collapses Late in 38-27 Loss at Nebraska
Michigan State allowed 24 straight points to Nebraska that ultimately made the difference on Saturday evening, falling in the end, 38-27. The Spartans drop to 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in Big Ten play.
The two glaring holes in the game were the performances from the offensive line and the special teams units. In MSU's first game without starting left tackle Stanton Ramil, quarterback Aidan Chiles dealt with pressure all day long. He ended up being sacked four times, but it felt like more than that.
Mistakes from the special teams units directly led to 10 points for Nebraska, as well. The Cornhuskers blocked a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter, and a collision on a kickoff during the third that resulted in a fumble gave Nebraska an additional possession that resulted in a field goal.
First Half
To say that the start for the Spartans was ugly would be an understatement. By the time Michigan State got its first first down of the game, Nebraska had already jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
MSU got the ball first and went three and out. Nebraska then needed nine plays to go 48 yards for the opening score on a two-yard run by Emmett Johnson.
Right after the Spartans failed to get a first down on their second possession, the Cornhuskers blocked Ryan Eckley's punt and returned it for another score to make it 14-0 just before the midway point in the first quarter.
Michigan State was able to get itself back in the game with a gritty drive. The Spartans ran 17 plays to cover 75 yards and took 10 minutes to reach the endzone for the first time. Aidan Chiles suffered what appeared to be an upper-body injury during the drive. Backup Alessio Milivojevic came in and threw his first career touchdown pass to Jack Velling from two yards out to make it 14-7.
The Spartan defense was also able to get off the field during Nebraska's second official drive to give the offense the ball with the chance to tie it up. Chiles came back on the field for the drive, but it was a three-and-out after Ashton Lepo committed a blindside block on the first play of it, costing MSU 15 yards.
On the ensuing punt, Nebraska's Jacory Barney Jr. returned it 57 yards to MSU's 26. Michigan State's pass rush came alive, though, sacking Dylan Raiola three straight times. Add in a false start as well, and Nebraska punted it away on fourth-and-42.
Still, Michigan State's offense couldn't find a rhythm. Despite good field position, the Spartans quickly found themselves facing third-and-long. Chiles tried a checkdown to Brandon Tullis, but he let it soar high, and it was intercepted by Nebraska's DeShon Singleton.
After MSU's defense got a nice stop on fourth down, Chiles threw another pick to Singleton towards the end of the first half. Nebraska couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, so both teams went to the locker room in a 14-7 game.
Second Half
Nebraska got the ball to start the second half, and Michigan State was able to force fourth down just shy of midfield. The Cornhuskers tried the fake punt, but Darius Snow snuffed it out and stopped it.
Chiles then did it himself. He picked up 40 rushing yards on a 48-yard touchdown drive, converting two fourth downs as well. One of them was a fourth-and-4 from the 16 where he evaded a free rusher and found his way in.
The momentum didn't stop there. On the very first play of Nebraska's next drive, Raiola threw an interception to MSU's Jordan Hall.
Michigan State still wasn't explosive, but found a way to get closer to the goal line again. Chiles ended up sneaking one in from four yards out to give the Spartans a 21-14 lead.
With all the momentum on their side, things flipped back to "Big Red" in a hurry. Nebraska only needed five plays to go 75 yards and tie the game back up. On the ensuing kickoff, Sam Edwards and Jay Coyne collided, and the loose ball found its way to the Cornhuskers again. Nebraska had goal-to-go on that drive, but it settled for three points and a 24-21 lead.
Both teams then punted on their next respective drives, but the Cornhuskers pinned MSU deep at its own 9-yard line with 8:37 to go.
Immediately on the following play, Nebraska dialed up a screen play to wide receiver Nyziah Hunter, who got the blocks he needed and was the beneficiary of a few missed tackles en route to a 59-yard touchdown.
MSU then went four-and-out to essentially end its hopes of the game, with Chiles getting sacked on the final play of the drive again. Nebraska's Emmett Johnson scored his third touchdown of the game a few plays later to make it 38-21.
With the game out of reach, Chiles went out, and Milivojevic came in. The backup led a nice drive that resulted in a touchdown with 2:01 to go. MSU went for two, but didn't get it, making the score Nebraska 38, Michigan 27. The Spartans' ensuing onside kick was also not true, which officially put a wrap on the game.
FINAL: Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
Notable Performances
Starting QB Aidan Chiles: 9/23, 85 yards, 2 INT | 23 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
Backup QB Alessio Milivojevic: 6/7, 71 yards, 1 TD | 1 rushing yard, 1 rushing TD
WR Nick Marsh: 4 rec, 41 yards
LB Jordan Hall: 8 total tackles, 1 INT
