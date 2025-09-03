MSU Not Afraid to Play Freshmen
The Michigan State Spartans know they must try to find as many capable contributors as possible.
MSU is moving on to its home game against Boston College on Saturday night, and it is looking to get revenge against a team that defeated it on the road last season.
The Spartans took care of business in Week 1, and in the process learned about a few players who may be ready to contribute sooner than Jonathan Smith and the coaching staff expected.
We’re talking, of course, about the freshman class.
The Michigan State freshmen
Smith’s 2025 class did not blow anyone away rankings-wise, but the staff found multiple diamonds in the rough among a few blue-chip prospects.
One of the blue-chip prospects was defensive lineman Derrick Simmons. The four-star out of Frankenmuth, Mich., saw 15 snaps against Western Michigan on Friday night, per Pro Football Focus.
Based on the fall camp Simmons had, it is not surprising that he cracked the rotation so early in his collegiate career. Despite a deep defensive line group, Simmons rose above the rest to earn snaps.
The Spartans expect special things from Simmons later in his Spartan career, but things are coming together now. It would not shock anyone to see Simmons remain in the rotation when MSU takes on the Eagles.
The other freshman who saw action was cornerback Aydan West. The former three-star from Maryland was heavily pursued by other top schools but remained committed to the Spartans.
The Spartan coaching staff rewarded his loyalty by letting him see the field in Week 1. MSU needs as much cornerback help as it can get, and West provides immediate relief.
According to PFF, West saw 16 snaps, slowing down a Bronco receiver downfield and preventing them from making a deep catch. Not much went down in the stat sheet for West, but he looked the part in his first collegiate outing.
As the Spartans look to find the best cornerbacks on the roster, West may emerge as a serious option if he continues to play well.
The Spartans should not be afraid to play freshmen, despite their inexperience. Smith should put the best players on the field to help the team win, regardless of class level.
