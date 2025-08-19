Which MSU Freshmen Could Play vs. WMU?
The Michigan State Spartans will begin their 2025 season on August 29 when they take on the Western Michigan Broncos.
MSU is a heavy favorite in this game, so many Spartan fans expect to see a Week 1 victory and for Jonathan Smith’s second season in East Lansing to begin on the right note.
If the Spartans can take care of business for three quarters and put the game out of reach by the fourth, we may see some of MSU’s freshmen earn some important playing time. It would be helpful to see some young players on the field.
So, which Spartan freshmen could earn some run against the Broncos if things go well? Let’s break down the three likeliest names.
Defensive lineman Derrick Simmons
With how the coaching staff has spoken about the former four-star, it would not be surprising to see Simmons find his way into the rotation early.
The Spartans’ defensive line features several experienced players on the interior, but if the staff decides to go with talent over seniority, expect to see No. 99 on the field much sooner than expected. Simmons has shown flashes of being a special player early in this fall camp.
It may be before the fourth quarter by the time we see Simmons play against the Broncos. Fans should get used to seeing him on the field, because it will be hard to keep him off it in the future.
Cornerback Aydan West
The staff likes West’s game, and they believe he will be a good player for this MSU team in the next few years but getting him some early run will help his development.
Adjusting to the cornerback position at the collegiate level is not easy, so it would be beneficial for West to see some action against a WMU team that is not expected to beat the Spartans.
There is still competition in the cornerback room, so some run late in the Broncos game could go a long way for West.
Wide receiver Braylon Collier
This freshman receiver has made strides during fall camp, so the staff may want to see what he is capable of during a game.
The Spartans’ wide receiver group is deep, but if the team is rolling late in the game, they may pull some of the established pass-catchers for the young players.
Collier has quickly impressed, and while he will eventually be a mainstay for the MSU offense, it would help him improve his game to get real action against the Broncos.
