MSU Legend Magic Johnson on Challenge Tom Izzo Faces
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has made it clear time and time again where he stands with this current era of college athletics.
While Izzo supports student-athletes getting paid, this ever-changing landscape dictated by the transfer portal and NIL test the very things he values -- loyalty, humility, development, relationships and culture.
Spartan legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson is well aware of the conflict. He knows those values that Izzo and his program pride themselves in, the very values Johnson's former coach and Izzo's mentor, Jud Heathcote, held dear to his heart.
"It's so hard, though," Johnson told WILX at the second annual Earvin Johnson Sr. Law Enforcement Community Car Truck Show on Saturday. "It's so hard for him (Izzo) to enjoy it. Because his heart and soul is in it. And when you recruit a player so hard, and then you know that you're good for him and he's good for you, and then somebody comes and offers him some crazy amount of money, and then he goes. Whether he chooses that school instead of Michigan State.
"Or you develop a player, and then, two years later, somebody comes and offers him some crazy amount of money, and then he decides to leave, I could see how that can tear him apart because he's about developing young men. And the money now, the money that they're throwing around here is just insane. So, if you don't have that type of money now to compete, you're not going to get those great players that can help you win.
Tom Izzo still manages to find success amidst chaotic landscape
"But he's still winning, still being successful, but I just hope he keeps a smile on his face, keeps loving the job because he's done so much for Michigan State and our community and for young men. See, when he has that comeback -- I think they're playing Boston College, the football team is playing -- all those guys are coming back (for 'Grind Week'). Listen, that's a blessing. Who else is doing that?
"And so, guys love him. I mean, adore him. And so, I just hope that he never walks away because of NIL."
