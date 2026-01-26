MSU Embarks on Critical Quest to Develop D-Line

The biggest concern on Michigan State's roster right now is probably the defensive line.

MSU lost several of its top players at EDGE and on the interior this offseason, and the Spartans did not really make any flashy moves in the transfer portal to replace those players. For better or worse, it definitely seems like Michigan State is banking on several players from last year's roster stepping up next fall.

Portal Adds, Departing Players

The Spartans didn't completely neglect those positions in the transfer portal. On the interior defensive line, MSU landed Illinois transfer Eli Coenen and Toledo transfer Carlos Hazelwood . At EDGE, there are Weber State transfer Keahnist Thompson and SEMO transfer Trey Lisle .

What is also interesting is that N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. is listed as an EDGE on the team's spring roster. Soares made 80 tackles this past season as a linebacker and only has 3.0 career sacks between his time with the Wolfpack and Northwestern, so Michigan State potentially making him a pass rusher would be interesting.

These players are going to have to step up, too, to replace what MSU lost this past offseason. On the interior, Michigan State is losing top defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, who transferred to USC. Grady Kelly, the Spartans' other starting interior d-lineman, is also out of eligibility.

VanSumeren and Kelly played the first- and second-most snaps among interior defensive linemen last year. Ru'Quan Buckley and Jalen Satchell were third and fourth, and both of them are out of eligibility. On the EDGE, starters Jalen Thompson (transferring to Arizona State) and Quindarius Dunnigan (out of eligibility) are both gone, too.

Important Returners

Michigan State's top returning interior defensive lineman is Ben Roberts , who played in seven games this past season and made 11 tackles. He was actually MSU's highest-graded player at his position, grading out to a 69.9 on Pro Football Focus.

The Spartans are likely going to be looking for a step forward from Derrick Simmons, a former four-star recruit who only appeared in four games in 2025 to preserve his redshirt. Keeping the Frankenmuth, Mich. native was a win for Pat Fitzgerald and new defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III . If Simmons develops further, he can become a difference-maker.

Someone else to look out for is Mikeshun Beeler, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season. Beeler hasn't played much through two seasons with the program, but was somebody the previous staff seemed to like. There's also a good chance that Fitzgerald has familiarity with Beeler's game, since he's from the Chicago area.

There is also some experience at EDGE. Anelu Lafaele looked like Michigan State's best pass rusher early in 2025, recording two sacks before he suffered a season-ending injury during the fifth game of the season against Nebraska. Lafaele will just need to work on his abilities as a run defender to take that next step. MSU also brings back Isaac Smith, who started every game last season, where he recorded 26 tackles and one sack.

