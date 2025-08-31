Spartan Nation

Michigan State Hosts Fast-Rising 2027 Lineman

The Michigan State Spartans hosted Kesean Collins on a visit during Friday's season opener

Caleb Sisk

The Michigan State Spartans did their job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class which is allowed them to be able to focus heavily on the 2027 recruiting class, which is a huge victory for them considering they thought that they would still be recruiting players at this time which they sort of are, but at the same time they have been able to focus more on the 2027 class.

As mentioned, this was a victory, but not the only victory. They were victorious in their season opener, as they played Western Michigan to open up their season and walked away with a 23-6 win. The game itself didn't go exactly how everyone would have hoped when it came to the scoreboard. However, there were some positives and glimpses of growth, especially on the defensive side of the football.

We've already discussed how this was a huge bump for recruiting, thanks to the Spartans playing on Friday and the timeslot that they played. However, what is even more important is the fact that they had multiple players on visits for this game and both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting class while hosting some 2028 prospects in the same vicinity.

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Sparty, the mascot of the Michigan State Spartans takes the field at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

They have been evaluating prospects recently, which has been huge for them, as they opened the season off in a huge way. They opened the season with a victory in the recruiting scene, because they were able to get many fast-rising prospects, as well as many underrated prospects on campus.

Kesean Collins

One of the recruits who was invited to the opener is one of the better 2027 recruiting class prospects in the nation, who has yet to receive the attention that he should -- a 6-3, 300-pound offensive/defensive lineman from Mona Shores High School, Kesean Collins.


Funny thing is, Western Michigan will also be hosting Collins for a gameday visit on Sept. 20 when it hosts Toledo.

The Spartans are one of the primary programs in his recruitment, and one would have to think they're being strongly considered.

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.