These MSU Defenders Crucial for Nebraska Showdown
The Michigan State Spartans are prepared for a road showdown with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Jonathan Smith’s team is looking for its first Big Ten win of the 2025 season. The problem is, Nebraska is too, so the game will not be easy.
MSU has not won in Lincoln since 2013, its only road victory over Nebraska in program history. Can the Spartans earn No. 2 this weekend?
If they want that to be the case, they must be better on the defensive side of the ball. MSU dropped its last game to USC and allowed 45 points.
Nebraska comes into this game as one of the best offenses in the conference. It may take a Herculean effort to pull off the road upset.
Which Spartan defenders are key to an upset? Let’s break down the most important players on that side of the ball for this game.
Linebacker Jordan Hall
Fresh from a half served on the bench due to a targeting penalty in the USC game, Hall is key to slowing down several elements of the Huskers’ offense.
Hall is the man in the middle for this Spartan team, and he will be tasked with watching quarterback Dylan Raiola and stopping talented running back Emmett Johnson. With linebacker depth thinning for the Spartans, Hall’s presence becomes much more important.
MSU revolves everything it does defensively around Hall, and he will be key to slowing down the explosive Huskers’ passing attack.
Cornerback Joshua Eaton
Speaking of slowing down the passing attack, MSU needs more out of Eaton as it takes on Nebraska’s high-powered offense.
The Texas State transfer has been fine as one of the team’s starting boundary corners, but it would behoove him to get his hands on a few more balls and create turnovers, especially against this Nebraska team.
Eaton has the size and length to bother opposing receivers, which should come in handy against the Huskers, who have multiple explosive playmakers. If he can play better, the Spartan offense will get the ball back.
Defensive end Jalen Thompson
The veteran defensive end still has not recorded a sack since his freshman season two years ago.
While Thompson has taken on more of a run-stopping role across from the rush-end spot, it would be good for him and this team to generate some pressure on Raiola and speed up his processing.
Thompson is a leader on the Spartan defensive line, and this game could be a chance for him to define himself as one.
