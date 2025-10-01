MSU's RB Room At Advantage Against Nebraska
The Michigan State Spartans' offense has been on fire through their first four games of the 2025 season, and much of their capabilities have come from transfer receiver Omari Kelly, paired with stars Nick Marsh and quarterback Aidan Chiles.
They have averaged 220 yards a game through the air and have been nearly unstoppable; however, their next opponent in the Nebraska Cornhuskers, will be a challenge for them.
Yet even when Chiles can't throw the ball often the Spartans' still have a way to victory through their rushing room, which is precisely where Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis can dominate in week six.
Makhi Frazier Bulldozing Defenders
- Having let up an average of over eight yards per carry against the fellow Big Ten Michigan Wolverines, quick rushes are deadly, and backs that refuse to go down after initial contact are even deadlier against a Cornhuskers defense that has failed to tackle.
- Because of that, Frazier is going to be explosive at Nebraska, and his average of 4.7 yards per carry is bound to increase, and he might have a chance to hurdle a defender after a failed attempt to do so against Boston College.
- His talents have an extra place to shine against the Cornhuskers, but he has a teammate that could steal some of his thunder.
Brandon Tullis' Opportunity To Breakout
- Tullis has been on an upward trend compared to last season, and the sophomore is poised to be in a continuous battle for carries with Frazier, and his statistics have shown that he might win that battle at the next big opportunity.
- Nebraska's weakness surrounding rushes provides that opportunity to Tullis, and his already longer yards per carry compared to Frazier will very likely explode into double digits.
- He also has been much more efficient on receptions, and combined with Frazier's bulldozing abilities combine to be a terrifying venture for the Cornhuskers.
Week six looks great for the Spartans, but it will still be a major test for the offense and especially their leader Chiles, but should they come up with a win the rushing room will have had a huge part in the victory.
