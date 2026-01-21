This Position Emerging as MSU's Deepest Spot on 2026 Roster

There will be no shortage of options for Michigan State here this offseason.

Not only did MSU obtain several new pieces at running back through the transfer portal, but the Spartans also retained a lot of their existing depth at the position. Michigan State lost RB1 Makhi Frazier , who is transferring to Ole Miss, and RB2 Elijah Tau-Tolliver , who is out of eligibility, but the program has done a good job getting the room in a better spot than it was last year.

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier, left, runs for a touchdown as Youngstown State's Preston Zandier attempts the tackle during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU's rushing attack finished down at 110th in the FBS this year. That was not necessarily an RB problem. Michigan State's offensive line was lackluster all season while dealing with injuries, and that unit has also transformed quite a bit this offseason. The hope is that the Spartans can run it better in 2026 under new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and running backs coach Devon Spalding .

Here is a quick breakdown of MSU's options in the backfield:

Top Transfer - Cam Edwards

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) fakes a hand off to running back Cam Edwards (0) the Air Force Falcons in the first half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The projected RB1 is UConn transfer Cam Edwards . He's spending his final year of eligibility in East Lansing, and fans should be excited about that. Edwards was one of the most productive backs in the FBS this season, finishing 15th in the country with 1,240 rushing yards, as well as 15 touchdowns.

Edwards is ranked 427th overall in the portal by On3 and 40th among running backs, likely weighed down by his lone year of eligibility that's left. For a one-year rental option, though, there are certainly very few options that are better.

Other Portal Adds

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (4) runs with the ball asIowa State Cyclones' linebacker Beau Goodwin (34) goes for a tackle during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It gets a lot more crowded after Edwards at RB1. Michigan State also added Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson and Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish . Patterson has one year remaining and had 290 rushing yards this season as the Hawkeyes' RB2. Parrish was the top running back at WKU as a freshman, totaling 779 scrimmage yards.

Patterson was ranked 91st among running backs in the transfer portal. Parrish is down at 210th, but that feels low for someone who has been quite productive already and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Top Returner - Brandon Tullis

Michigan State's Brandon Tullis runs the ball against Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest returner for MSU is Brandon Tullis , who was the Spartans' second option for much of the 2025 season before Tau-Tolliver emerged later on in the season. Tullis completed his sophomore season with 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Tullis is used best in short-yardage situations. He's more of a power back and hasn't done great as a pass blocker at times.

Other Notable Returners

Michigan State's Jace Clarizio, center, listens to coaches after a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some young guys on the roster have some potential as well. East Lansing native Jace Clarizio , who nearly ended up at Alabama, missed the 2025 season with a calf injury. The previous coaching staff seemed to like what they saw from him during training camp, though, and the idea of him getting some carries later in the season was out there.

Also right in the fold is RB/WR hybrid Bryson Williams, who got two carries for 20 yards in 2025. He also only appeared in four games to preserve his redshirt.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

