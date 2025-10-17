The Difference Between MSU's QBs and Offensive Outlook
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to pull off an upset on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers tomorrow.
MSU is on a slide, losing its last three games. Jonathan Smith’s team is winless in the Big Ten, which is not encouraging as he fights to save his job.
Indiana has been one of the best teams in college football this season, and the Hoosiers are coming off a major road victory against the Oregon Ducks. Curt Cignetti has quickly turned Indiana into a powerhouse.
If the Spartans are going to somehow defeat Indiana, it will take an excellent game from the offense. No matter which quarterback starts, MSU needs points.
The Spartan offense under Chiles
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Aidan Chiles is expected to start against Indiana after leaving last week’s loss to UCLA with an injury. Alessio Milivojevic took over and played well, throwing a touchdown pass to Nick Marsh in the fourth quarter.
The offense will operate differently depending on which quarterback plays against the Hooisers.
If Chiles starts, MSU will feel more comfortable utilizing his legs to its advantage. The Spartans can run more read-options and RPOs to fool Indiana’s defense, although no team has been able to do that this season.
Chiles has a stronger arm than Milivojevic, and MSU might be more inclined to dial up deep shots to players like Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray. The Spartan offense can operate a little more out of structure with Chiles leading the way.
The Spartan offense under Milivojevic
If MSU defers to Milivojevic at any point, the team will run more scripted drives. Milivojevic is still learning how to run the offense, so Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren will simplify things for his redshirt freshman QB.
Milivojevic has some solid arm talent, and he scans the field well. If the Spartan pass-catchers are running their routes well and getting open, Milivojevic will find them.
The Spartans will not be as dynamic in the run game with Milivojevic in the game at quarterback. MSU will have to rely on Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis to make an impact on the ground.
While Chiles will start, it would not be surprising to see Smith want to get more run for Milivojevic, who has impressed this season. The offense will look far different depending on which quarterback is on the field.
