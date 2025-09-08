MSU QB Aidan Chiles Makes Statement Performance
Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans badly needed a win against the Boston College Eagles last Saturday night.
They got that in incredible fashion, getting revenge for last year’s game, 42-40 in double overtime.
Smith and the Spartans are now 2-0 for the second consecutive season, putting themselves just four wins away from bowl eligibility for the first time in four seasons.
They could not have reached this point without a stellar performance from their star quarterback, Aidan Chiles. The junior had the best game of his career.
Chiles threw for 231 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. He was excellent all game long and threw the winning two-point conversion to Omari Kelly.
Why was Chiles’ performance against the Eagles so important?
Aidan Chiles vs. Boston College
Chiles struggled the last time he played BC, throwing three interceptions, including the game-ending one, last season on the road.
He was the reason MSU lost its first game of the season, and he did not want to be the reason it lost to this team for a second consecutive season.
Chiles’ incredible performance indicated several things.
One, it showed he was capable of delivering in a tight game when the team needed him to make that crucial throw, which he did several times.
Second, it showed he exorcised the demons of last year’s game by not turning the ball over or making head-scratching decisions. He has matured tremendously since last season, and this game was a great indicator of how far he has come.
It did not hurt that Chiles was throwing to much better talent than last year’s Spartan team. He did not have Nick Marsh, Kelly, or Chrishon McCray, all of whom made major plays against a talented Eagles’ defense.
There is a chance that this performance from Chiles put him in conversations at the national level. There was intrigue about his game, but a major game like this should launch him into discussions among the best quarterbacks in college football.
The Spartans will likely be 3-0 after next week against Youngstown State, which would put them halfway to bowl eligibility.
Behind that early-season spark has been the elite performance of their quarterback, Chiles, who will be looking to keep that hot streak going.
