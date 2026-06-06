MSU Football Circling for Two More Potential Commitments

Michigan State football is in a good spot to get some more commitments soon.

The Spartans received a pair of RPM predictions from Rivals' Jason Killop on Friday. Those predictions were for Whitehall Yearling (Ohio) EDGE Lawrence Kanneh and Montrose (Colo.) tight end Ryan Pankey . Kanneh's was at 75% confidence; Pankey's was at 70%.

Basics on Kanneh

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

MSU got in on Kanneh at a good time. He was unranked when the program and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III offered him last month. Kanneh then shot right up the rankings to 3-star status at 855th overall, 71st at EDGE, and 31st among Ohioans on the 247Sports Composite .

Kanneh's official visit to Michigan State began on Friday. It's the only known official visit on his schedule right now, making it seem even more likely that the Spartans can close the deal here soon. Kanneh's other notable offers are from Virginia, Boise State, East Carolina, and several other Group of Six programs.

If MSU were to land Kanneh, he'd be the second EDGE rusher in the team's next class. Michigan State also landed Bishop Watterson (Ohio) prospect Jack Schuler back in April. His official visit to East Lansing began on Friday as well.

The defensive staff has been heating up on the trail. Linebackers coach Max Bullough landed Matthew Brady on Wednesday and Henry Sakalas on Thursday, too. DeLattiboudere could very well be back on the board next.

Info on Pankey

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Pankey is another "under-the-radar" guy that Michigan State has been showing a lot of interest in. Standing at 6'6" and 230 pounds while playing for a high school program at Montrose that loves to run the ball, Pankey makes himself very interesting as a blocking tight end prospect.

MSU is the only Power Four program to offer Pankey thus far. He officially visited Colorado State last weekend and also set foot in East Lansing on Friday. Pankey is currently at 1,361st overall and 10th among those from Colorado on the 247Sports Composite right now.

Brian Wozniak | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Even before the RPM prediction, Pankey seemed like the most realistic candidate at tight end right now. The Spartans hosted in-state 4-star prospect Anthony Cartwright Jr. last weekend, but that's a pretty uphill battle with Michigan, Miami (FL), Oregon, LSU, and Stanford also in the picture.

Pankey was officially offered by Michigan State on May 23. He also unofficially visited MSU while spring practices were going on in April.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI