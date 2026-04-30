Michigan State Football Lands 3-Star EDGE Rusher from Ohio

Michigan State is continuing to add interesting Midwestern prospects to its 2027 class.

On Thursday morning, the Spartans landed the commitment of Bishop Watterson (Ohio) EDGE rusher Jack Schuler . He stands tall at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and is a three-star prospect ranked No. 1,034 overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite.

120% COMMITTED 🟩⚔️!!!!!



All glory to God for giving me a such an amazing opportunity! I’m extremely thankful for my family, coaches, and friends that have helped me through this journey! GO GREEN🟩⚔️!!!!! @MSU_Football @coachfitz51 @JoeS_Rossi @Coach_DeBo46 @Coach_Bindel… pic.twitter.com/rwrJHPx9DO — Jack Schuler 3 ⭐️ (@JackS8713) April 30, 2026

More on Schuler, Recruitment to MSU

Schuler's other reported offers have come from Iowa State, UConn, Liberty, and several MAC programs. He has also recently taken several spring visits to other Power Four programs, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, and West Virginia, indicating that his offer list had been pretty close to growing.

MSU first offered Schuler back in February, meaning the staff and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III were able to wrap this up relatively quickly. Verbal commitments also stick so much, but the Spartans will have a chance to keep putting the full-court press on Schuler when he takes his previously scheduled official visit during June.

Updating the 2027 Class

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schuler makes it seven commitments in the 2027 class for Michigan State. The Spartans are hovering around the middle of the pack within the Big Ten in the recruiting rankings, but those in late April have very little impact on things moving forward.

The class is off to a good start, though. Schuler is the second defensive line commitment that MSU has landed in the past seven days, with Michigan State also getting four-star St. Rita (Ill.) defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua last Friday.

Bishop Watterson's Jack Schuler (87) celebrates in the first half of the OHSAA Region 11 championship game at White Field on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 in Newark, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans' class last season finished 54th in the country, according to On3, partially because of the coaching change and the uncertainty around the early signing period for recruits. MSU doesn't seem primed necessarily to jump into top-25 territory on the high school trail, but there is some visible improvement thus far.

MSU's EDGE Rushers

There is definitely going to be a need for some EDGE guys in this coming class. The Spartans' roster indicates that three guys with the label will run out of eligibility following the 2026 season: Kenny Soares Jr., Keahnist Thompson, and Isaac Smith.

Pat Fitzgerald has made it clear that he wants to prioritize high school recruiting more than the transfer portal. Schuler makes it one EDGE rusher in this class, but Fitzgerald's roster-building philosophy seems to indicate another one could be on the horizon to help plug the gaps left by Soares, Thompson, and/or Smith on the 2027 roster.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images