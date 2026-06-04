Notable Recruits Visiting MSU on Second Official Visit Weekend

The second week of official visits for Michigan State is about to begin.

MSU is set to host roughly a dozen prospects again (though there is always a chance for some late additions to the docket). The list isn't quite as flashy as last weekend's, but there are still a few notable names headed to East Lansing for a trip that starts Friday and ends Sunday.

DL Ohimai Ozolua

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Spartans have already secured his commitment, but defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua is one of the highlights this weekend. He's the top recruit in Michigan State's 2027 class at the moment and a 4-star prospect at 415th overall on the 247Sports Composite .

Ozolua also shut his recruitment down shortly after committing to MSU, but there is no such thing as a sure thing in a recruitment these days until a player is signed (even then, the portal exists). This will be a chance to make Ozolua feel even better about his decision to commit to the Spartans and new defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III .

OT Corey Laga

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is searching hard for a second offensive tackle to add to the class alongside Brighton (Mich.) prospect Jack Carlson , who is also visiting this weekend. One of the prospects on the radar is Lemont (Ill.) prospect Corey Laga. He's an upper-tier 3-star prospect ranked 439th overall on the 247Sports Composite.

Oklahoma allowed Laga to leave Norman without a commitment last weekend. He's also set to visit Vanderbilt on June 12-14. There is a long list of other Power Four schools that have offered Laga but haven't scored official visits. Rivals' RPM metric says this recruitment is very much up in the air. This weekend will be a big opportunity for the Spartans' staff.

EDGE Lawrence Kanneh

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Another player who should be a priority is Whitehall Yearling (Ohio) EDGE Lawrence Kanneh . Michigan State seems to be the favorite here as the only known official visit on his calendar right now. The Spartans and DeLattiboudere offered Kanneh, who was unranked on the major recruiting platforms. He's since debuted at 855th overall on the 247Sports Composite.

This could be one that MSU could realistically get done this weekend. Michigan State and Virginia are his only Power Four offers, but the lack of a scheduled visit to UVA puts the Spartans in a great spot. The Spartans are also hosting committed EDGE Jack Schuler this weekend. He could be a help in getting Kanneh potentially over the finish line.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI