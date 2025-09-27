MSU Must Adjust Quickly After Loss of This Player
The Michigan State Spartans may be down an important starter for their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers next weekend.
Jordan Hall will be back after sitting out the second half of the USC game, so he will return against the Huskers.
However, the Spartans will likely be without Wayne Matthews III, who suffered a scary injury at the end of the first half against the Trojans that caused him to be taken off the field on a stretcher.
Few updates about Matthews have come out since the injury, but it is hard to imagine him playing another football game just two weeks after that scare.
MSU is wrapping up its bye week and looking for ways to mitigate the loss of a starter in Matthews. Where will Jonathan Smith, Joe Rossi, and the rest of the Spartan staff look to replace their production?
Michigan State linebackers
One option is veteran Darius Snow. A few years removed from a horrific injury of his own, Snow is ready to take on a big role for the Spartans again.
Snow was the team’s best defensive player before going out for the year in 2022, and the team was lost without him in the middle. He is not the player he was a few years ago, but he should still be serviceable as a starter next to Hall.
The Spartans have solid depth at linebacker this season. Matthews has been playing great football, but the team has players ready to take on bigger roles.
Among them is Brady Pretzlaff, a redshirt freshman who left the Youngstown State game with an injury and did not play against USC. The staff believes in Pretzlaff, as he was committed to Rossi at Minnesota.
BYU transfer Aisea Moa has been a designated pass-rusher as opposed to a stack linebacker, but he should be able to play that role if needed.
Marcellius Pulliam is a player the staff has spoken highly of, and he has looked good in his limited action in 2025. Will he take on a bigger role and continue that impressive play?
MSU must find better linebacker play with Matthews out. The team has options, and it is all about finding the right one.
