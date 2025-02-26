REPORT: MSU Football OL Commit Talks Tough Offseason
Michigan State has four commits from the 2026 cycle -- athlete Joey Caudill, quarterback Kayd Coffman, tight end Eddie Whiting, and offensive tackle Eli Bickel.
Bickel, from in-state North Branch, was a key grab by offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. In a recent article from SpartanMag's Jason Killop, Bickel discussed an injury he is currently battling.
"Bickel has stayed active since his junior football season came to an end in October," Killop wrote. "He’s on North Branch’s varsity basketball team and is a state-ranked wrestler. However, a torn meniscus suffered during wrestling practice has sidelined Bickel from both sports for about a month.
"Bickel underwent a successful surgery on Monday and will begin rehab shortly. Despite the quick turnaround after his procedure, Bickel was on the bench supporting his basketball teammates during their district matchup against Almont High School on Monday."
MIchigan State loves players with basketball and wrestling backgrounds. But both? Consider the size of a lineman with the footwork and movement honed in basketball and the knowledge of using leverage and levels gained from wrestling.
Scary thought.
However, Bickel will not be participating with either.
"It’s tough not being out there on the court and the wrestling mat because of how much I love competing and being active,” Bickel said. “I still go to all of the basketball and wrestling practices, but it’s really hard being on the sideline. But I just keep moving and supporting my teammates the best that I can.”
Bickel, 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, is an underrated prospect in the state of Michigan. Per 247Sports, Bickel is the No. 73 tackle in the class and the No. 16 player in Michigan. He fits the profile for the kind of lineman that Michalczik is bringing in, and he told SpartanMag just how he meshes.
"Coach M likes my versatility, how well I can move and get out on the edge and block somebody, and that I’m not just some big gumpy guy,” Bickel said. “When he came to watch my basketball game, it really showed him how well I can move up and down the court, which can translate to the football field.”
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.