REPORT: Is MSU Losing Ground With Top RB Target?
Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha spoke in August about his prototypical running back, he described something similar to what 2026 four-star running back Favour Akih shows on the field.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha said. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already.
"When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes.
"A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Akih, the No. 16 running back in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, is an explosive 6-foot, 190 pounds and a top player in Ohio. Michigan State is trying to build a strong presence in the state, and Akih looks the part of a blue-chipper who could change a program.
When I spoke to Akih, he told me about how Bhonapha was hot on the trail.
"He's called me a couple times, and we just caught up with each other," Akih said. "I talk with the recruiting staff a lot. Like almost every day. They're doing a really good job recruiting me, I'd say."
Now, Ohio State is in the mix. Per Letterman Row's Mick Walker, Akih is growing close to running backs coach Carlos Locklyn.
"I’ve been building my relationship with Coach Locklyn a lot, so it’s been fun,” Akih told Walker. “I mean, he wants to recruit me hard. He’s recruiting me hard, talking to me every single day. But he’s waiting for that March 17th visit to get even closer and make things official, really.”
As Michigan State Spartans On SI previously reported, it was likely that Ohio State would throw its hat in the ring. It could prove fatal to the Spartans' chances, considering a proven NFL pipeline and NIL war chest.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.