Spartans Host Recruits During Electric Rivalry Night at Breslin Center

Michigan State basketball battled in-state rival Michigan on Friday night in a tough matchup at the Breslin Center. Although the Spartans fell 83–71, the arena — and all of East Lansing — was loud and energetic from start to finish.

In attendance were new head football coach Pat Fitzgerald and several recruits who came to campus to experience the college atmosphere and witness a top-10 basketball showdown.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Since being hired as Michigan State’s head coach, Fitzgerald has faced the challenge of retaining the 2026 recruiting class. So far, he has successfully kept key four-star commits, including offensive tackle Collin Campbell and quarterback Kayd Coffman. The only recruit from the class who has not yet signed is four-star in-state wide receiver Samson Gash from Detroit Catholic Central.

While Gash remains committed to Michigan State, he chose not to sign in December following the firing of former head coach Jonathan Smith and has been evaluating his options to determine what is best for his future.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash was not the only recruit in attendance Friday night. Other prospects on campus included three-star safety Elijah Goins, three-star quarterback Darryl Flemister, unranked athlete Lundon Hampton, unranked EDGE Owen Roberts, and unranked offensive tackle Caleb Johnson.

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals spoke with the recruits following the visit, and each highlighted the electric atmosphere at the Breslin Center along with their growing relationships with Fitzgerald and his staff.

Elijah Goins

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

“The environment and atmosphere was electric,” Goins said. “What excites me is the opportunity to potentially team up with my former teammate. Another thing that excites me is how much they make me a priority.”

Darryl Flemister

Detroit King Darryl Flemister (3) gives a thumbs up to the sideline as he lines up on the line of scrimmage during the Prep Bowl against Detroit Catholic Central at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The environment is great in East Lansing — I loved it,” Flemister said. “It feels like home. I love the coaching staff, and what excites me about playing for Coach Fitz is that he’s one of the best in college football. He’s developed every player who’s played for him, and the whole staff wants the same for their players. I love it.”

Lundon Hampton

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“The environment in East Lansing was unreal. The campus is beautiful, the fans are electric, and I’m very impressed with the staff,” Hampton said.

“What excites me most about potentially being a Spartan is the people, the culture, and the environment. I really get a family feel here. In my conversations with Coach Fitzgerald, he emphasizes things my family and I value — development, character, and toughness. It’s been a privilege being recruited by Michigan State so far.”

Owen Roberts

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald introduces himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

“The environment was electric — every fan was really into the game,” Roberts said. “Coach Fitzgerald and his staff are an amazing group with a history of success. They do a great job developing talent, and I want to be a part of it. Michigan State is definitely high on my list.”

Caleb Johnson

“It was a great atmosphere,” Johnson said. “I had a great time talking to Coach Nick Tabacca, Coach Nick Sheridan, and Coach Fitz, and meeting other members of the staff. The facilities are top of the line, and the game at the Breslin Center was electric.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Coach Fitz is a proven winner. His philosophy on developing the total player and athlete really excites me. I love his vision for Michigan State football and how he plans to develop players like myself.”

Although the Spartans fell to Michigan in basketball, the night served as a recruiting win for Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan State Football. The electric crowd, top-tier facilities, and strong personal connections continue to draw interest from prospects, giving MSU valuable momentum as it looks ahead to future recruiting classes.

