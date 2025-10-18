MSU Prepares for Battle Against Indiana’s Dominant Defense
The Michigan State Spartans take on one of the best teams in college football, the Indiana Hoosiers, on the road this afternoon.
Indiana ranks at No. 3 in the nation. Curt Cignetti has turned around arguably the worst college football program in history, making the Hoosiers look like a team that can win the national championship.
They are doing so by being a well-oiled machine on both sides, but the Hoosiers stand out on the defensive side of the ball. Indiana’s defense is thriving at all three phases.
Can the Spartan offense, which has struggled in the last two weeks, make some noise against Indiana’s stout defense?
Indiana's defense vs. MSU
Indiana ranks fourth in the country in total defense (229.0 yards allowed per game), sixth in passing defense (142.2), 12th in rushing defense (86.8), and fourth in scoring defense (11.3 points allowed per game).
Led by Bryant Haines, the Hoosiers have dominated almost everyone they have played.
Indiana’s best defensive performance of the season did not come against any of the smaller, non-conference opponents it played. It came against the Oregon Ducks last week, a game in which the Hoosiers allowed a season-high 20 points.
The Hoosiers went on the road to Autzen Stadium and defeated the then-No. 3 Ducks, slowing down their usually high-powered offense and forcing star quarterback Dante Moore into two interceptions.
Indiana has proven it can hang with the best teams in the country and slow down elite offenses. The Spartans have not been an elite offense, so Indiana should not have any trouble with them.
But if MSU was going to pull off an upset, it would take nearly perfect execution on that side of the ball from Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren’s group.
The team has been less than inspiring on offense in the last few weeks, failing to run the football efficiently or move the ball through the air.
MSU was held to only 10 points against a stout Indiana defense last season, and that group may be even better in 2025. The Spartan offense is better, but not noticeably.
It will be tough for the Spartan offense to make noise against this Indiana defense, especially on the road. Don’t expect many fireworks on that side of the ball.
