Spartans Offer Hometown 2026 Multi-Position Athlete
The last name could not fit better. 2026 multi-position athlete Jack Lansing III is the latest to garner an offer from the Michigan State Spartans, he announced on Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Lansing is a hometown kid, hailing from Hartland, Michigan, roughly 45 miles from campus.
Lansing is currently unrated but does already have another offer on the table with the Pitt Panthers. He is classified as an "athlete," alluding to the fact that he can play multiple positions on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
In his junior season, going 3-6 with Hartland, Lansing racked up 65 tackles and five pass break-ups on defense while earning 17 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He spent most of his time at outside linebacker, free safety, slot receiver and tight end
At 6-0, 200 pounds, Lansing is quick enough to make open field tackles while making defenders miss with the ball in his hands but still has the strong contact ability to put a ball carrier on their backside. Lansing still has time to develop and grow before he would reach campus.
Within this Spartan team, Lansing would fit in best at the linebacker position with his size and skill plus MSU has only giving out 26 offers to that position in the 2026 class. A small increase in height very well could transition him to a tight end position as well. He is certainly a versatile prospect.
Tuesday marked Lansing's second visit on campus as he was in attendance for the Spartans' season-opening win over Florida Atlantic in August of 2024. He made a second trip to check out spring practice and was later offered by his hometown program.
Lansing has taken competing visits with big programs such as Florida, UCF, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech and others. Even with more offers likely to come in, Lansing may lean towards becoming a Spartans with the close to home proximity and possible prior ties to the program.
Plus, it would be pretty sweet to be play in the same city as his last name. An NIL deal would certainly be waiting on the table as well.
