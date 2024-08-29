2026 Michigan State Recruiting Target to Visit East Lansing For Season Opener
Michigan State will soon open the Jonathan Smith coaching era in East Lansing against Florida Atlantic.
Coach Smith has dealt with a lot this summer just to get to the season's first week. As head coaches often do, Smith plans on using the team’s home opener against the Owls as a recruiting tool as Michigan State has ramped up its recruiting efforts.
Smith aims to turn Michigan State’s football program around, similar to the turnaround he guided at Oregon State. He has started to put the lessons he learned on Corvallis to work in East Lansing and began to build Michigan State’s pipeline through the recruiting trail. Smith has used every resource available to help Michigan State’s recruiting success and looks to improve their recruiting luck again this weekend.
Smith and the Spartans have already scheduled visits with numerous recruits they hope will one day commit to Michigan State. The Green and White have added to the list of visits planned for their game against Florida Atlantic, with in-state prospect Jack Lansing III. He is another in-state recruit for Smith and the Spartans, as Smith has stuck to his word and made recruits from Michigan a focus on the recruiting trail.
The Hartland, Michigan native is currently an unranked athlete in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. However, as Michigan State recently saw with another target of theirs on the recruiting trail, Lansing III’s ranking could increase between now and the time he begins his college career.
Lansing III announced his scheduled visit to Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I will be at [Michigan State Football’s] home opener this Friday against FAU!! #gogreen.”
Michigan State is under new leadership and hopes to return to national prominence soon as one of the better schools in college football. Smith’s continued presence on the recruiting trail over the next few years will ensure Michigan State’s rebuild is completed as soon as possible. Michigan State’s comeback begins in just a few days against Florida Atlantic.
Smith and the Spartans hope to make a good impression on the recruits and fans in attendance.
