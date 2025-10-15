2027 WR Set to Visit MSU After Receiving First Offer
After receiving his first offer, Michigan State knew it was time to throw its name in the mix. Michigan native, WR Will Fussman, is fresh off his first visit, which resulted in Central Michigan throwing an offer his way.
If MSU has anything to say about it, they won't let the Chippewas have their way. While Fussman didn't set an official visit with the Spartans, he has his sights set on attending one of their next home games, according to 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
Trieu had the honor of speaking with Fussman, who received an offer from Central Michigan back on Sept 27. "CMU was great. I was excited to receive my first D1 offer on my visit there," Fussman said.
- He continued, "The facilities are amazing and Coach Farrell was straight to the point, which I appreciated and I loved his personality. Coach Drinkall is running a disciplined program, which is also very intriguing. And the crowd and its environment was wild."
Currently, the Chippewas are 3-3. They are fresh off a Bye week after falling to Akron, 28-22. Sitting at 1-1 in the MAC, Central Michigan will look to get past Bowling Green on Saturday, October 18.
Fussman will likely keep a close eye on the Chippewas' final six games, but he has been receiving interest elsewhere. The first B1G team to look his way was Northwestern, but the Wildcats have yet to extend an offer.
After talking highly of their facilities, Fussman opened up to Trieu about the personal side of that visit, "I spent some time with their GM, Christian Sarkisian, during lunch and his stories were intense. It was awesome hearing that side of their staff and their personal lives."
The 6' 165-pound wideout currently attends Kenowa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Knowing his Michigan ties, it comes as no surprise that MSU is one of the next teams on his radar.
How MSU can get Fussman Interested
The Spartans and Fussman don't have an official visit date yet, but it could be as soon as Oct 25 vs. Michigan. Depending on the outcome of that game, it could backfire and see Fussman favor the Wolverines more. If not that game, he could attend their November 15 game against Penn State.
Keep in mind, the Spartans' final "home game" of the year is on November 29 against Maryland. That game will be played at a neutral location, though Ford Field would be quite the place to get Fussman's attention.
