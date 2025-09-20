Where MSU Could Find Key Pass-Rush Help
The Michigan State Spartans have struggled to get after the quarterback in the last two games.
MSU failed to sack Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan and got only two sacks on FCS Youngstown State’s Beau Brungard. As Joe Rossi’s defense enters Big Ten Play, the Spartans cannot afford to fail to pressure the quarterback.
The Spartans travel west to take on USC tonight, and fans should take a nap or two before the 11 PM Eastern time kickoff. Trojan quarterback Jayden Maiava has been excellent to start the season, and if MSU cannot disrupt him, Maiava will carve up the defense.
The Spartans have had a few players generate consistent pressure, like Anelu Lafaele and David Santiago, but they need more from other players.
Which Spartans could Rossi and Jonathan Smith turn to beyond the usual suspects?
Let’s identify three players who could emerge.
Rush End Isaac Smith
MSU brought Smith in during the spring transfer window from Texas Tech. He has not played much since coming to East Lansing, but his pass-rush chops should prompt him to see the field more.
Smith has only made three tackles this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has generated two pressures in 52 snaps through three games.
It may behoove Rossi to see what the transfer has in his bag by letting him on the field for more pass-rush snaps. He may not be the answer, but he certainly could be one.
Linebacker Aisea Moa
The BYU transfer carries the fourth-highest PFF pass-rush grade at 69.7, and the Spartans should deploy him as a designated pass-rusher more often.
Moa is at his best when he is flying downhill and getting after the quarterback. He has made three tackles this season and generated six pressures in 20 pass-rush snaps.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Moa should be on the field more against a quarterback MSU must disrupt. It would not be surprising if he is one of the players Rossi wants taking on more snaps.
Defensive lineman Quindarius Dunnigan
The seventh-year senior is expected to be a leader for this Spartan defensive line.
The former Middle Tennessee Blue Raider has a 67.3 pass-rush grade from PFF in 2025. He has made four tackles and generated four pressures in 47 pass-rush snaps.
Dunnigan can rush from the interior or off the edge, giving him versatility for Rossi’s defensive line. Will he rise to the occasion against the Trojans and the rest of the Big Ten?
