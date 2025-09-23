Michigan State LB Remains Upbeat Following Injury Scare
Against the University of Southern California Trojans, in their first road game of the season, the Michigan State Spartans' defense struggled mightily.
Aside from a sudden spark of life in the third, they had allowed double-digit points in every quarter of the game, leading to their 45-31 loss.
A big part of their defensive collapse came when star green dot Linebacker Jordan Hall was ejected from the game for targeting, but his replacement, Wayne Matthews III, seemed to have everything under control.
Unfortunately, Matthews collided hard with USC's Waymond Jordan on an attempted tackle and was unresponsive for a scary few minutes after.
Before being driven off of the field in an ambulance, Matthews had given the crowd a thumbs up, but how is he doing now, and will we see him return this season?
Wayne Matthews After The Game
- Although the Los Angeles General Medical Center that Matthews was transported to has not released much information regarding Matthews, information has come out from Matthews himself.
- He took to social media, namely X (formerly Twitter) and posted, saying that he was "Doing a lot better" and he would "be back in no time!"
- Having been flown back to Michigan already, Matthews has been medically cleared enough to fly, and should be given an injury timeline soon.
Will We See Matthews Return?
- Although nothing had been confirmed yet, according to Head Coach Jonathan Smith, after the game, things are looking up for the green dot LB.
- In his post game interview Smith explained that, "What I was just told quickly was that, going through all the thorough evaluation, took him over to the hospital, positive signs but they're looking for confirmation on tests and things. But positive signs, that's what I was quickly told."
- If the positive signs that they are looking for do, in fact, come back good, then Matthews is likely to come back and play in the Spartans' 2025 season.
Luckily for MSU, they have a weeklong break, and do not play another team until October fourth, and should Matthews look good across the break, the Spartans could very likely have both of their top linebackers back for their next game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
