Why MSU's Run Game Will Continue to Thrive vs. Nebraska
The Michigan State Spartans have shown marked improvement in the run game this season.
MSU's rushing attack is not one of the better in the Big Ten, but whether or not the Spartans can run the football is clearly no longer a concern. The work of Jonathan Smith, Keith Bhonapha, and Jim Michalczik has been noticeable.
Aidan Chiles is a good running quarterback, while Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis have shown why Spartan fans should be excited about the future of this MSU offense. The offensive line must improve its run-blocking, but it has come a long way from last season.
The Spartans take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road this weekend, and despite what the numbers say, their run defense has been solid.
The Spartan run game vs. Nebraska
The Huskers have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the Big Ten this season (173.5), but that is because they played Michigan last week, a team that prioritizes running the football and does it well.
MSU should pay no mind to those numbers and treat the Huskers like one of the better rushing defenses in the conference. If the Spartans don’t, they will go into Lincoln thinking they will run the ball freely, and that will not be the case.
However, there is a pathway to success for this Spartan rushing attack. It has a lot to do with playing Spartan football.
The Spartans will not have left tackle Stanton Ramil in this game, which will be a major roadblock for this team’s rushing efficiency, as he was the team’s best run-blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.
Rustin Young will likely step in as the team’s left tackle until Ramil returns in a month. Will Smith feel comfortable running the ball to the left side?
If not, Smith should continue to run the ball up the middle, as center Matt Gulbin has been one of the best in the country at his position. MSU’s interior offensive line has been reliable this season.
Frazier continues to improve as the season progresses. He has not had a 100-yard rushing game since the season opener against Western Michigan, but he is getting better at seeing holes open up and avoiding tacklers with jump cuts and jukes.
MSU will be able to run the ball against Nebraska. Will the defense hold the explosive Huskers’ offense, so the Spartans are not playing from multiple possessions behind?
