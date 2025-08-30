3 Observations from MSU's Victory Over WMU
The Michigan State Spartans are 1-0 on the young 2025 season after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium, 23-6.
MSU was rolling in the first half, scoring three touchdowns and dominating on the defensive side of the ball. Fans began to think that the tangible improvement the coaching staff talked about was coming to fruition.
However, it was an entirely different second half, as the Spartans failed to move the football. They relied on their defense to stop the Broncos from scoring, and that unit answered the call.
Many fans came away from this victory uneasy, which is understandable, given how poorly the team played in the second half.
What did we learn about the Spartans in their Week 1 victory against WMU? Let’s give a few observations about how things went.
The offensive line is still a work in progress
It wasn’t a tale of two halves for any other unit more than it was for the offensive line.
MSU’s offensive line looked like it would dominate the Broncos all game long, but WMU adjusted in the second half, creating pressure against quarterback Aidan Chiles and slowing down the run game.
Jim Michalczik has more work to do with this group, as they showed they are not ready to compete against defenses at the Big Ten level. Fans have a right to be worried about how the offensive line might play in the next few weeks of the season.
Ryan Eckley is the best punter in college football
Will this be the year a deserving Spartan punter finally wins the Ray Guy Award?
When Spartan drives would stall out, Eckley would come on and flip the field with ease. He averaged more than 51 yards per punt, dropping four inside the 20.
Eckley will be a serious weapon for this MSU team, especially if the defense can continue to play at a high level. If he keeps flipping the field, he should be in line to win the nation’s best punter award.
Makhi Frazier is the real deal
The Spartans may have a lead running back.
Frazier had an excellent first start as a redshirt freshman, totaling 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. There was a running back battle this offseason, but Frazier appears to have won the job.
MSU hopes the McKinney, Texas native can keep things going against Boston College next week.
