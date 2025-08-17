Can MSU Build Its Georgia Recruiting Pipeline?
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job with recruiting in recent years. They have many different players that they were targeting, and they gained the commitment of. This includes players from a plethora of different schools and a plethora of different states. One of the states they have started to recruit heavily out of is the state of Georgia.
The Michigan State staff has hopes of being able to land the commitment of players that they have been recruiting from inside the Peach State lines, but sometimes in the state, they fall short. Even in the 2026 class, the Spartans fell short, as they fell short in the recruitment of Tyson Sanford. Sanford is one of the better players in the 2026 class at what he does, as he is one of the better defensive backs in the nation. He is a true defensive back, as he is someone who can play both cornerback and safety.
While they fell short for Sanford, they have still landed two commitments in the class. They have landed a pair of defensive back commits in the state of Georgia, which is one of many positions the Spartans can recruit quite well.
One of the commits that they landed is TJ "Truth" Umenyiora. Umenyiora is one of the better players in the class and is one of the most intriguing players at the cornerback position. Many different schools made an attempt to land his commitment, but the Spartans won the recruiting battle in the end.
Some of the teams that the talented prospect had targeting him were the Northwestern Wildcats, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Auburn Tigers. These are some impressive teams for the Spartans to defeat in the recruitment, which makes this class even more intriguing, knowing the Michigan State target was bought in.
KJ Deriso is another state of Georgia prospect that the Spartans landed, as he is also a popular recruit. The Michigan State commit is one of the better players in the class along with Umenyiora. Deriso only officially visited the Spartans and didn't visit any other programs.
These two commits have helped many believe that the Spartans will be able to build a Georgia pipeline, which is one of the better pipelines to have when it comes to recruiting, regardless of the classification. There are many more uncommitted targets in a plethora of different classes from the state that the Spartans will hope to land.
