Previewing MSU's 'Grind Week' Visits
This upcoming weekend is going to be a big one for both Michigan State football and men's basketball.
On the gridiron, the Spartans will be hosting Boston College, a team that defeated them in heartbreaking fashion on the road last season, handing Michigan State the first of its seven losses.
As for hoops, this will be the Spartans' annual "Grind Week," when former members of the program return to campus for workouts and bonding.
Michigan State men's basketball is set to host three prospects from the class of 2026 on official visits this weekend: program commit Carlos Medlock Jr., a four-star point guard who transferred to Link Academy in Missouri after playing at Wayne Memorial in Michigan, four-star power forward Quinn Costello of The Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts, and four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis of Archbishop Stepinac in New York.
Carlos Medlock Jr.
Medlock committed to the Spartans in July. He will spent his final high school season with Link Academy after helping lead Wayne Memorial to the Division I State Championship Game, where they fell to East Lansing at the Breslin Center last season.
Here's some of what 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein had to say in his evaluation of the prospect:
"Medlock may be undersized, but he’s extremely talented and creative with the ball. He has total command of his handle, can play at full speed with complete control, and can breakdown defenders almost at will.
"He’s got an assortment of acrobatic lay-ups and clever tricks in the paint, but can also rise-up and dunk on unsuspecting defenders. When the game slows down, he’s still almost impossible to corral as he’ll split ball-screens and create space for tough pull-ups or step-backs off the dribble.
Quinn Costello
Costello has the Spartans in his top six. The other finalists are rival Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, Purdue and Minnesota.
Costello is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Massachusetts, the No. 7 power forward in his class and the No. 38 overall prospect in his class, per 247Sports Composite.
Jasiah Jervis
Jervis made his presence felt on the Nike EYBL circuit this year as he and the NY Rens made it to the Peach Jam Championship Game, where it was bested by Bradley Beal Elite.
The prospect has Michigan State in his top eight, along with NC State, Pitt, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois and Oregon.
Jervis is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in New York, the No. 2 shooting guard in his class and the No. 34 overall player in his class, per 247Sports Composite.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State men's basketball's upcoming weekend when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.