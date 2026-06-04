MSU, Michigan Hockey in Recruiting Battle for Massive Prospect

Two bitter rivals want the same guy.

It's not just any hockey recruiting battle: it's over the guy who is the favorite to go first overall in the 2027 NHL Draft. On Wednesday, Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects reported that mega-prospect Landon DuPont was essentially down to Michigan State and Michigan. DuPont will visit both campuses next week as well.

Basics on DuPont

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson had previously reported that the four teams in the mix for DuPont were MSU, U-M, Denver, and Minnesota. He ruled Minnesota out on Wednesday, and then Denver essentially removed itself from contention by taking the commitment of defenseman Daxon Rudolph, a projected top-10 pick in this year's NHL Draft.

DuPont just had a massive season as a defenseman while playing for the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. He led Everett to the Memorial Cup championship game as an alternate captain and finished the year with 102 points across 85 total games. DuPont will just be 17 years old for the entirety of the upcoming college hockey season.

Big Talent on Michigan, MSU Rosters

Michigan State hockey head coach Adam Nightingale walks off the court after the team is being honored for winning the Big Ten championship at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Programs in Michigan have been strengthening in recent seasons. Western Michigan won a national title two seasons ago. Michigan State has won the last three Big Ten regular-season titles. Michigan has been to the Frozen Four four of the last five years.

The never-ending battle between East Lansing and Ann Arbor is only going to intensify with this battle, though. It's been a very competitive series since Adam Nightingale took over for the Spartans in the same offseason that Brandon Naurato became the head coach at Michigan (interim for one year, then permanent) before the 2022-23 season.

Michigan state head coach Adam Nightingale walks off the ice after 5-1 win over Michigan at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

MSU might have the most NHL talent in the sport next season, whether DuPont lands with it or not. The Spartans will probably have eight or nine first-round picks on the roster next season. DuPont wouldn't technically count towards that total, but bringing him in would only make the already-huge number of scouts at pretty much every Michigan State game go up even more.

The Wolverines have a ton of talent each year, too. They're having success in the NCAA Tournament for a reason. UM had 14 NHL draft picks on its roster last season. Michigan State had 15. These two teams were ranked among the best in the country nearly all season last winter and spring. Both were top seeds in their respective regions during the NCAA Tournament. Michigan was the top overall seed, and MSU was third.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during the second period in the game against Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK