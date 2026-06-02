MSU Hockey Expected To Pursue Potential Future No. 1 Pick

Michigan State is set to be one of the teams in the race for a mammoth recruit.

The junior season just wrapped up in the Memorial Cup for defenseman Landon DuPont. He's currently the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft once he becomes eligible. He's also expected to play in college next season.

Teams in the Race

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Memorial Cup playoffs wrapped up on Sunday. It's the ultimate prize of the Canadian Hockey League, pitting the champions of the OHL, QMJHL, and WHL against each other (and a host team). DuPont's Everett Silvertips, of which he's an alternate captain, made it through the WHL playoffs and all the way to the Memorial Cup championship game. They lost there to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL.

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects published a list of four schools "expected to roll out the red carpet" for DuPont shortly after Everett's loss. MSU was one of four teams listed, along with Michigan, Denver, and Minnesota.

This would end up being the second consecutive year that Adam Nightingale and the Spartans pursued the expected No. 1 overall pick of the next draft. Michigan State went for Gavin McKenna last offseason, but was outdone by Penn State in the end.

McKenna is still expected to go first overall to the Toronto Maple Leafs when the draft happens later this month. Spartan commit Chase Reid could go as early as second overall to the San Jose Sharks.

DuPont's Stats

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

DuPont is in a position to be a future first overall pick for a reason. He recorded more than a point per game this season in the WHL, scoring 18 goals and 55 assists for 73 points in 63 regular-season games.

He also kept producing in the postseason. DuPont recorded 23 points in 18 WHL playoff games, scoring five goals with 18 assists. He then had two goals and four assists for six points during his four-game run in the Memorial Cup. That's a total of 102 points across 85 total games against decent competition.

Michigan state head coach Adam Nightingale walks off the ice after 5-1 win over Michigan at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Silvertips were also plus-59 when DuPont was on the ice during the regular season. That was fourth in the WHL. His 55 assists were also tied for eighth and tied for second among defensemen.

DuPont did pretty much all of that while just being 16 years old. He only turned 17 the day before Everett played its semifinal game during the Memorial Cup and will be 17 for the entire season he spends at a college program. Even at such a young age, whichever program DuPont chooses will be making a massive addition. It would also make Michigan State's already-loaded roster even more laughably talented.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images