MSU Hockey Sees Historic 2027 NHL Draft

Michigan State hockey just had one of the greatest drafts for an NCAA program ever.

The Spartans saw nine future recruits selected during the 2026 NHL Draft. This didn't just lead the nation this season, but it tied Minnesota in 2007 for the most selections in one draft ever, according to College Hockey Inc . Five of those picks were in the first round, too. Here's a quick breakdown of each one:

D Chase Reid (Seventh Overall, Seattle)

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; NHL prospect Chase Reid before the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The first future MSU player to leave the board was defenseman Chase Reid . He was actually expected to go earlier than seventh overall, but a few NHL teams passed up on Reid for other defensemen. The Seattle Kraken were probably quite happy with that and scooped him up.

Reid is expected to play for Michigan State this coming season. He previously had starred for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the OHL, scoring 18 goals with 30 assists for 48 points in 45 games with a plus/minus of +27. Reid will probably be one of the Spartans' top defensemen right away, if not one of their top players overall.

F Nikita Klepov (15th Overall, Anaheim)

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; NHL prospect Nikita Klepov before the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Anaheim Ducks used their mid-first-round pick on forward Nikita Klepov . He had just put together a stellar season with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL, scoring 37 goals with 60 assists for 97 points across 67 games. He led the entire OHL in points and earned the league's Rookie of the Year award and first All-Star team honors.

Klepov is also expected to be added to Michigan State's attack this coming year. The Spartans have to replace their two top goal-scorers from last year (Porter Martone with 25 and Charlie Stramel with 19). Getting Klepov, a dual American-Russian citizen, is a big step in replacing that elite production.

F Ethan Belchetz (17th Overall, Utah)

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Ethan Belchetz reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the seventeenth pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Utah Mammoth at KeyBank Center. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Shortly after Klepov went, the Utah Mammoth picked Ethan Belchetz 17th overall in the first round, trading up to get him. Belchetz committed to MSU in May and is another prospect set to join the team for this upcoming season.

Belchetz had previously played junior hockey for the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL. He scored 34 goals with 25 assists for 59 points this past season. Belchetz also brings in a huge frame onto the Spartans' wings, standing at 6'5" and about 230 pounds.

C Jack Hextall (30th Overall, Calgary)

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Jack Hextall reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and former NHL player Lanny McDonald after being selected with the thirtieth pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The fourth future Michigan State player selected was Jack Hextall. He was picked 30th overall by the Calgary Flames and is also expected to play for MSU this coming year. Calgary will have two first-rounders playing for MSU next season, with the Spartans also bringing in Cullen Potter from the transfer portal.

Hextall previously had spent the last two seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL. He took a leap this past year, scoring 20 goals with 38 assists for 58 points in 59 games. Jack is also related to goalie and Vezina Trophy winner Ron Hextall, with his dad being Ron's cousin.

D Tommy Bleyl (31st Overall, Nashville)

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Tommy Bleyl reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the thirty first pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Right after Hextall was picked, the Nashville Predators went and got defenseman Tommy Bleyl. He's committed to Michigan State, but doesn't seem to be joining the Spartans until the 2027-28 season. Nashville also has first-round pick Ryker Lee as a member of MSU's next roster.

Bleyl seems to be spending one more year with the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL instead. He just put up 13 goals with 68 assists in just 63 games for 81 points. That led the QMJHL in assists and got Bleyl the league's Defenseman of the Year Award.

C Brooks Rogowski (Second Round, 33rd Overall, Vancouver)

Novi Detroit Catholic Central forward Brooks Rogowski looks to pass against Brighton during the first period of the MHSAA Division 1 hockey final at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Saturday, March 9, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five first-round picks are impressive enough. That means 15.6% of the Day 1 picks have plans to play in East Lansing. It was nearly six. The very first pick of Day 2 was Brooks Rogowski, who also plans to play another season in juniors before joining Michigan State for the '27-28 campaign.

Rogowski is a local talent, too. He's from Brighton and played hockey for Detroit Catholic Central. He's spent his last two seasons with the Oshawa Generals in the OHL, with 2026-27 set to be year three. Rogowski scored 15 goals with 27 assists for 42 points in 46 games last season.

D Jonas Kemps (Fourth Round, 98th Overall, Florida)

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final top-100 pick of 2026 for Michigan State hockey is defenseman Jonas Kemps, another player committed to MSU for the 2027-28 season. Kemps spent last season with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, but seems to be shifting to the WHL and the Seattle Thunderbirds for the coming year.

Kemps' size as a defenseman sticks out right away. He's up at 6'6". That's something Adam Nightingale has been shown to value a lot there, as Kemps' height comes with a higher ceiling.

Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale, center, watches a play against Michigan during the first period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

D Nick Bogas (Fifth Round, 139th Overall, St. Louis)

Defenseman Nick Bogas went 139th overall. He's been committed to Michigan State for a while, but it's not entirely clear when he will be joining the Spartans. Bogas turns 18 next month, so his playing another year elsewhere wouldn't be surprising. He's also another in-state guy, hailing from Royal Oak.

D Cullen McCrate (Seventh Round, 216th Overall, Boston)

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Wrapping things up is defenseman Cullen McCrate, who went to Boston in the draft's final round. He's 19 years old and should be set to join Michigan State for the coming season. McCrate spent this past season with the Fargo Force in the USHL, scoring 10 goals and dishing out 20 assists for 30 points. That was across 60 total games with a plus-19 rating. He's also from Adrian, Mich.