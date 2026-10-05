How Each MSU Basketball Newcomer Fared in UIW Exhibition

EAST LANSING -- Michigan State is primed to be in the top 10, maybe even the top five, when the preseason AP Poll comes out.

A big reason for that is the players MSU brought in this offseason. The Spartans' 2026 freshman recruiting class finished seventh in the country on the 247Sports Composite, and Michigan State also addressed a major need in the transfer portal by signing Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke to be the team's next starting center. Here's how each guy did in their unofficial debut in the team's 89-59 exhibition win over Incarnate Word on Friday.

C Anton Bonke

Michigan State’s Anton Bonke, center, and the Spartans huddle up during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 0 TOs | 15 mins.,1/2 FGs, 1/2 3PTs

Bonke wasn't exactly a disappointment on Friday, but he wasn't super impressive, either. He wasn't a major offensive factor, though he did splash a three at one point. His shooting at 7'2" does provide an interesting dynamic. Overall, he looked like a big man with very little time to learn what is required from a big man in Tom Izzo's system.

Michigan State’s Anton Bonke, center, is fouled by Incarnate Word’s Mekhi Connor, left, during the first half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Izzo said as much afterward, but these sorts of issues are to be expected during exhibitions less than two weeks after practice officially begins.

"Our bigs still have got a ways to go, working on ball screens, movement, things like that," he said. "We need a lot more coaching, and we need a lot more playing, but that's what happens when you play a game in two weeks."

G Jasiah Jervis

Michigan State’s Jasiah Jervis takes the stage during the Izzone Campout on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at Munn Field in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 steal, 0 blocks, 4 TOs | 19 mins., 4/6 FGs, 2/4 3PTs

Shooting guard Jasiah Jervis , the highest-ranked recruit in the Spartans' 2026 recruiting class, improved as his first appearance in the green and white went on. He didn't score in the first half of Friday's exhibition, but Jervis then went 4-for-4 from the field for all 10 points in the second half.

Turnovers were the big problem for Jervis on Friday, but again, this was an exhibition very early in the team's lead-up to the official start of the season, and it was also Jervis's first time seeing live collegiate action. Izzo played all four freshmen and Kaleb Glenn on the court at the same time during parts of Friday's exhibition, which almost felt like a "trial by fire" to let them all figure things out together.

G Carlos Medlock Jr.

Michigan State’s Carlos Medlock Jr. passes the ball during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 4 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal, 0 blocks, 3 TOs | 18 mins., 2/7 FGs, 0/3 3PTs

Carlos Medlock Jr.'s stat line doesn't look impressive on paper, but he still looked like the exciting additional point guard that Michigan State has needed behind Jeremy Fears Jr. Again, turnovers were an issue (they really were across the board with 18 in total for the team), but again, it's all early and can be chalked up to some rustiness or acclimation to the next step of competition.

Medlock's shooting numbers weren't great either, but his scoring is still bound to be a great strength for him this year. He was a great three-point shooter and creator for himself in high school, and that was all there while watching Medlock play during the Moneyball Pro-Am over the summer.

C Ethan Taylor

Michigan State’s Ethan Taylor, center, looks to shoot as Incarnate Word’s Godswill Erherine, right, defends during the second half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 4 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 steals, 1 block, 3 TOs | 16 mins., 2/4 FGs, 0/0 3PTs

Ethan Taylor actually looked impressive on Friday night. He didn't light things up offensively, and it probably will be a year or so before Michigan State truly unlocks Taylor on that end, but his passing ability really does stand out.

His height still brings some gravity from opposing defenses when he gets the ball on the block or around the free-throw line, and Taylor makes those cross-court passes or kick-out passes look a lot easier than most other bigs his size. His rebounding also looked solid, and his block was practically a volleyball spike.

F Julius Avent

Michigan State’s Julius Avent runs a drill during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 steal, 0 blocks, 2 TOs | 10 mins., 2/3 FGs, 0/1 3PTs

Julius Avent probably has the toughest path towards playing time among the players in MSU's recruiting class. He's got a high ceiling as a bigger wing who can create his own shot a bit, but the Spartans are crowded at the three and the four already.

Avent's strength is one of the early, well, strengths of his game so far. He's got a nice ability to just bully his way to the rim for a look every once in a while, and that's a nice thing to build on as a freshman. Avent becoming a significant contributor this season would be a surprise, but his future is still bright.