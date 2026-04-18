How 'Family' Atmosphere Drew DB Michael Richard to MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Moving from Louisiana to Michigan is a bit of an adjustment.

Defensive back Michael Richard (pronounced RIH-shard), who is from New Orleans and transferred to Michigan State from Louisiana Tech, has had to learn what it's like to drive in the snow in the last couple of months.

Dec 28, 2024; Shreveport, LA, USA; Army Black Knights running back Noah Short (15) tries to avoid a hit from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Michael Richard (5) during the first half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Richard has been a regular in the LA Tech Bulldog secondary for three seasons. He was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year back in 2023, but stayed for another two years. Now, in his final year of eligibility, Richard took the jump up to the Power Four level. MSU was there to scoop him up.

Why Richard Chose MSU

"It was never about football, especially with Coach [James] Adams ," Richard said about what drew him to the Spartans. "They were strictly asking how I'm doing as a person, how I'm doing, just with this whole process, basically making a life-changing decision."

Michigan State safeties coach James Adams works with players during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richard's mother and brother were both sick when he was visiting Michigan State. The coaching staff took good care of both of them. It may seem like a small thing, but Richard considers himself a "big family guy," so Adams and the others who took that additional step made East Lansing the place to be for him.

"They were making sure she was hydrated; they were making sure if she needed meds..." Richard said. "So just for them to take care of them too, it kind of showed me, it's not just about ball, it's about family."

The on-field culture was also a big draw for Richard. He spoke with some of the other players on the team while on that visit. What he heard pleased him and would please Spartan fans alike.

"Just hearing the conversation about just having the rivalries, the respect you have for wearing the Spartan green, and just having that mindset of 'Spartan tough,' like, just being on the field," Richard said. "It's like, 'OK, this is something I want to be a part of.'"

Michigan State football head coach Pat Fitzgerald cheers on during the second half against Duke at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fit in Secondary

Richard is probably going to have a significant role in this year's defense. He's working with Adams and the safeties, but says that he's been playing mostly nickel under Joe Rossi's system. Richard says he was more of a free safety at LA Tech last year, but he's liked the new digs so far.

"It's a very versatile position," Richard said. "You're in the [run] fit, you're playing man, you're playing zone, you're setting edges, you're blitzing, you really have to be a jack of all trades."

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