Michigan State Boosts Secondary with Another Portal Commitment

Michigan State now has six known players who are committed to the Spartans. The latest is Louisiana Tech defensive back transfer Michael Richard, who committed early Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. He has one year of eligibility remaining, was the 2023 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, and was second-team All-CUSA in 2024.

This is the second secondary piece MSU has added via the portal already. Michigan State also picked up Houston Christian cornerback transfer Tyran Chappell on Sunday as well. Both Richard and Chappell visited East Lansing on Saturday .

Richard will join a secondary that will look much, much different than last year. He played both safety and nickelback for Louisiana Tech this year, but those are spots where MSU has much to replace. Starting nickelback Ade Willie is in the portal, while Michigan State has to replace Armorion Smith (portal) and Malik Spencer (eligibility) in the safety room. It helps to get Nikai Martinez back, but he did not play much in 2025 due to injury.

That ability to play as both a safety and as a nickelback may be something Michigan State is looking for as it fills out its secondary for next fall. Richard ended up making 39 total tackles this year and intercepted three passes. Across his three years at Louisiana Tech, he's totaled 104 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 11 passes defended.

Currently, Rivals ranks Richard as the No. 867 transfer portal prospect of the cycle and as the No. 79 safety. Richard graded out to a 69.6 overall defense grade on PFF, being charged with 337 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions this year across 365 coverage snaps. He also had a 77.0 grade from PFF at defending the run.

Incoming Transfers (6)-

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Louisiana Tech DB Michael Richard (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (42) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining)

