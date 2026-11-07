How MSU Football, Basketball Both Entering Big-Time Showdowns

The Spartans are heading into one of the biggest matches of the year, probably the biggest game they will have all year, in football, going against the Michigan Wolverines at the Big House. They will be fighting for their lives against a defense that might be too hard to topple, and an offense with weapons that will be very difficult to contain.

However, the game against Michigan isn't the only big contest on the horizon for the Spartans, as they will also head to Chicago to play the Blue Devils in their first real chance against a highly ranked opponent this season, after stomping Toledo. They will be playing on Tuesday.

So, just what is at stake in both of the Spartans' huge matches on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, and what could be lost if MSU is not able to find victory?

What Is on the Line for MSU Football: Everything

Not only is the pride of the team on the line, because losing to the Wolverines yet another year in a row would be a massive blow to the reputation of the Spartans within the rivalry, but the team's entire season is on the line.

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This is because the Spartans are sitting at a very ugly 2-6, and while there has been a lot to look forward to and enjoy, there has also been a lot to dislike and critique. Games have been close, but they have not fallen in Sparty's favor.

In order to reach a bowl game this season, the Spartans need to win out, and that will have to start with Michigan. This game has one of the highest stakes that any MSU program will have this year, but how does MSU basketball's game compare?

What Is on the Line for MSU Basketball: Making an Early Statement

While the entire season may not hinge on the success of the Spartans against the Blue Devils, it is going to be hard to find another opponent of Duke's caliber any time soon. There will be plenty of top-10 and top-25 opponents, but few of the caliber of the Blue Devils.

This is MSU's time to prove that they are truly elite, and if they cannot do that, then not only is Tom Izzo going to have a lot of yelling to do, but the team as a whole is going to have some work to get done to get the respect that they deserve.